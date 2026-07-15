Explained: Why RDA Has Ordered Demolition Of 38 Buildings At Azam Khan’s Jauhar University

The Rampur Development Authority (RDA) on Wednesday ordered the demolition of 38 buildings at Mohammad Ali Jauhar University after they were found to have been constructed without an approved building plan. According to officials, the demolition order was issued under Section 27(1) of the Uttar Pradesh Urban Planning and Development Act, 1973. The RDA stated that the university management failed to obtain the necessary approvals from the competent authority at the time of construction.

What Led to the Demolition Order for Jauhar University?

Officials stated that the demolition order for the university, founded by jailed Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, was issued by the district administration following a detailed hearing and thorough examination of records. The university management argued that Singankhera village, where the campus is located, was not part of the RDA’s jurisdiction before September 24, 2024, meaning prior approval was not required for the construction. However, the RDA rejected this argument, clarifying that approval from a competent authority was mandatory regardless of when the area was officially brought under the authority’s jurisdiction. The authority further noted that the university had obtained permission from the Zila Panchayat for only two buildings, while the remaining 38 buildings were constructed with no valid approval. “A few days ago, it came to notice that certain constructions inside Jauhar University were not carried out as per the rules. An inquiry was conducted, and prima facie it was found that several buildings had been constructed without the required approvals,” Rampur District Magistrate Ajay Kumar Dwivedi stated.

#WATCH | Rampur, Uttar Pradesh: On Jauhar University buildings demolition order, DM Rampur Ajay Kumar Dwivedi says, “… A few days ago, it came to notice that certain constructions inside Jauhar University were not carried out as per rules. An inquiry was conducted, and prima… pic.twitter.com/x74iVLW1UC — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) July 15, 2026

The Ongoing Mohammad Ali Jauhar University Controversy

Mohammad Ali Jauhar University, located in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh, was established in 2006 by senior Samajwadi Party leader Mohammad Azam Khan. The institution has been embroiled in multiple legal and political controversies over the years. The development authority and state administration have previously accused Azam Khan and the university management of acquiring land through irregular means, including the alleged illegal transfer of government and private land. With the RDA now issuing demolition orders for 38 of the university’s 40 buildings due to building plan violations, the district administration has directed the institution to remove the unauthorized structures within 15 days. If the management fails to comply, the authority stated it would proceed with the demolition as per the law.

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