LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > India News > Explained: Why RDA Has Ordered Demolition Of 38 Buildings At Azam Khan’s Jauhar University

Explained: Why RDA Has Ordered Demolition Of 38 Buildings At Azam Khan’s Jauhar University

The RDA has ordered the demolition of 38 buildings at Azam Khan's Jauhar University for lacking approved plans. The campus has 15 days to remove the structures.

Explained: Why RDA Has Ordered Demolition Of 38 Buildings At Azam Khan’s Jauhar University

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Last updated: Wed 2026-07-15 22:16 IST

The Rampur Development Authority (RDA) on Wednesday ordered the demolition of 38 buildings at Mohammad Ali Jauhar University after they were found to have been constructed without an approved building plan. According to officials, the demolition order was issued under Section 27(1) of the Uttar Pradesh Urban Planning and Development Act, 1973. The RDA stated that the university management failed to obtain the necessary approvals from the competent authority at the time of construction.

What Led to the Demolition Order for Jauhar University?

Officials stated that the demolition order for the university, founded by jailed Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, was issued by the district administration following a detailed hearing and thorough examination of records. The university management argued that Singankhera village, where the campus is located, was not part of the RDA’s jurisdiction before September 24, 2024, meaning prior approval was not required for the construction. However, the RDA rejected this argument, clarifying that approval from a competent authority was mandatory regardless of when the area was officially brought under the authority’s jurisdiction. The authority further noted that the university had obtained permission from the Zila Panchayat for only two buildings, while the remaining 38 buildings were constructed with no valid approval. “A few days ago, it came to notice that certain constructions inside Jauhar University were not carried out as per the rules. An inquiry was conducted, and prima facie it was found that several buildings had been constructed without the required approvals,” Rampur District Magistrate Ajay Kumar Dwivedi stated.

You Might Be Interested In

The Ongoing Mohammad Ali Jauhar University Controversy

Mohammad Ali Jauhar University, located in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh, was established in 2006 by senior Samajwadi Party leader Mohammad Azam Khan. The institution has been embroiled in multiple legal and political controversies over the years. The development authority and state administration have previously accused Azam Khan and the university management of acquiring land through irregular means, including the alleged illegal transfer of government and private land. With the RDA now issuing demolition orders for 38 of the university’s 40 buildings due to building plan violations, the district administration has directed the institution to remove the unauthorized structures within 15 days. If the management fails to comply, the authority stated it would proceed with the demolition as per the law.

Also Read: Mamata Banerjee Defends Nephew Abhishek Banerjee Amid TMC Rebellion; Slams ‘Traitors’

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Explained: Why RDA Has Ordered Demolition Of 38 Buildings At Azam Khan’s Jauhar University
Tags: Azam Khan university news 2026Jauhar University demolition orderJauhar University illegal constructionRampur Development Authority Azam Khan

RELATED News

Why Are Puri Temple And ISKCON Fighting Over Rath Yatra Dates? Why Has The King Sought PM Modi’s Help

Gorakhpur–Panipat Expressway: How Rs 35,000 Crore Project Will Connect 22 Districts in Uttar Pradesh; Reduce Travel Time

The Next-Generation Industrial Leader: How Zahra Deesawala Is Balancing Boardroom Strategy with International Sporting Excellence

SC Relief For Influencer Nazia Elahi Khan: Who Is She and What Is The Controversy Surrounding Her?

Centre Approves Rs 14,448-Crore Varanasi Corridor; Here’s How It Will Improve Airport Connectivity And Boost Infrastructure

LATEST NEWS

Explained: Why RDA Has Ordered Demolition Of 38 Buildings At Azam Khan’s Jauhar University

Asim Riaz Shuts Down Lock Upp Wildcard Rumours With Cryptic Post: ‘Bigg Boss Was My…’

Congress MLA Lakhpat Butola Openly Praises CM Pushkar Singh Dhami At Chamoli Rally, Sparks Political Buzz

PoK Clashes: 9 Killed As Muzaffarabad Protest March Stalls; Internet Blocked, 4,000 Troops Deployed

Can Indians Watch The Odyssey In Christopher Nolan’s Preferred IMAX Format? Here’s What You Need To Know

Why Was Dhirendra Shastri’s Brother Shaligram Garg Arrested? Details Here

Shubman Gill Injury Update: Will India Captain Feature In 2nd ODI Against England At Cardiff?

Alliance: Bigg Boss 18’s Kashish Kapoor To Enter The Show As Wildcard, Set To Shake Up House Dynamics

Will Smriti Mandhana Succeed Harmanpreet Kaur As India Women’s Captain? Star Opener Shares Insights On Dream Role

Why Is Anuradha Paudwal Facing Backlash Over Her Ram Temple Donation Remarks? Here’s What Happened

Explained: Why RDA Has Ordered Demolition Of 38 Buildings At Azam Khan’s Jauhar University

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Explained: Why RDA Has Ordered Demolition Of 38 Buildings At Azam Khan’s Jauhar University

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Explained: Why RDA Has Ordered Demolition Of 38 Buildings At Azam Khan’s Jauhar University
Explained: Why RDA Has Ordered Demolition Of 38 Buildings At Azam Khan’s Jauhar University
Explained: Why RDA Has Ordered Demolition Of 38 Buildings At Azam Khan’s Jauhar University
Explained: Why RDA Has Ordered Demolition Of 38 Buildings At Azam Khan’s Jauhar University

QUICK LINKS