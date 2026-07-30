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Home > India News > Explained: Why Cauvery Water Dispute Flares Up Every Monsoon Season

Explained: Why Cauvery Water Dispute Flares Up Every Monsoon Season

CWMA rejects Karnataka's plea to retain Cauvery water, upholding the CWRC directive to release 3,500 cusecs daily to Tamil Nadu.

Explained: Why Cauvery Water Dispute Flares Up Every Monsoon Season

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Last updated: Thu 2026-07-30 21:44 IST

The Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) has upheld the recommendation of the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC), directing the Karnataka government to release 3,500 cusecs of water per day to Tamil Nadu for the next 15 days. With this decision, the authority rejected the Karnataka government’s plea, in which the state requested to retain the water to meet its own domestic drinking water and irrigation needs.

Kannada Activists Protest Against Directive

Protests have escalated across Karnataka following the CWMA’s directive. Kannada activists staged demonstrations, expressing anger over the decision to release water to Tamil Nadu. Protesters tore down posters of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay and raised slogans against him. They also demanded a ban on the screening of his upcoming film, Jana Nayagan, in Bengaluru and other parts of the state. Activists submitted a memorandum to the state government, urging Chief Minister DK Shivakumar not to release water to Tamil Nadu.Protesters stressed that local farmers and livestock face a desperate situation due to low reservoir levels, insisting that Karnataka cannot afford to spare any water at this stage.

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Understanding the Cauvery River Dispute

The long-running dispute between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka revolves around the sharing of the Cauvery River—a critical water source for both states. Tamil Nadu argues that it depends heavily on the Cauvery River for its agricultural needs, as lakhs of farmers rely on its waters to cultivate crops. The state maintains that Karnataka must strictly adhere to the Supreme Court’s water-sharing mandates and CWMA orders. While Karnataka states that it faces severe water scarcity, particularly during poor monsoon seasons. The state emphasizes that its reservoirs lack sufficient storage to meet local drinking water and agricultural requirements. The conflict intensifies almost every year during weak rainfall, as both states claim insufficient water reserves to meet their respective needs.

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Explained: Why Cauvery Water Dispute Flares Up Every Monsoon Season
Tags: Cauvery river water dispute Tamil Nadu vs KarnatakaCWMA order Karnataka 3500 cusecs Cauvery waterCWRC directive Cauvery water management authorityhome-hero-pos-2Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Jana Nayagan poster protest

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Explained: Why Cauvery Water Dispute Flares Up Every Monsoon Season

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Explained: Why Cauvery Water Dispute Flares Up Every Monsoon Season
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Explained: Why Cauvery Water Dispute Flares Up Every Monsoon Season
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