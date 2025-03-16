Home
Monday, March 17, 2025
Exploring Imphal’s Culinary Delights & Ima Market ‘Mother Market’ Traditional Offerings| NewsX Manipur Ground Report

As part of our ground report, NewsX explored the bustling streets of Imphal, uncovering its traditional markets and culinary wonders.

Exploring Imphal’s Culinary Delights & Ima Market ‘Mother Market’ Traditional Offerings| NewsX Manipur Ground Report


Manipur, a jewel in India’s northeast, is not only known for its breathtaking landscapes and rich cultural heritage but also for its vibrant culinary scene. The state’s capital, Imphal, offers a unique gastronomic experience, blending indigenous ingredients with traditional cooking techniques. At the heart of this experience lies Ima Keithel, Asia’s largest all-women-run market, where tradition, trade, and taste come together.

As part of our ground report, NewsX explored the bustling streets of Imphal, uncovering its traditional markets and culinary wonders. From the aromatic spices of Eromba to the sweet indulgence of Chak-hao Kheer, Manipuri cuisine is a reflection of the state’s deep-rooted heritage and love for food.

Ima Keithel: The Heartbeat of Imphal

Ima Keithel, or “Mother’s Market,” is a cultural landmark that has thrived for centuries. This all-women-run market is a symbol of empowerment and resilience, where over 5,000 women traders sell everything from handcrafted textiles to organic produce and indigenous spices.

As Asia’s largest all-women-run market, this vibrant bazaar is more than just a commercial hub, it’s a symbol of empowerment, history, and deep-rooted traditions.

For centuries, Ima Keithel has thrived as an economic and social powerhouse, where around 5,000 women vendors manage everything from handicrafts and handwoven textiles to fresh produce and traditional Manipuri delicacies.

Walking through the market, one can find a variety of traditional handwoven shawls, intricate Phanek (Manipuri sarong), and locally crafted jewelry. But beyond the textiles, the market is a paradise for food lovers. The air is filled with the aroma of freshly ground spices, dried fish, and fermented ingredients essential to Manipuri cuisine.

Some of the must-have ingredients available at Ima Keithel include:  

– Ngari (Fermented Fish) -A pungent, essential ingredient in Manipuri cooking.

– Maroi Nakuppi (Chives) -A fragrant herb used as a substitute for garlic and onions.

– Toningkhok (Vietnamese Coriander) – Adds a citrusy, peppery taste to dishes.

– Soibum (Fermented Bamboo Shoots) -A staple in Manipuri curries.

The Origin of Ima Keithel

The origins of Ima Keithel date back to the 16th century, rooted in an old Manipuri labor system known as Lallup-Kaba. Under this system, Manipuri men were conscripted into the army or sent for labor, leaving women behind to fend for their households. To support their families, Manipuri women took charge of agricultural produce, weaving textiles, and selling their goods in makeshift markets. Over time, these small trading centers coalesced into what we now know as Ima Keithel.

During British colonial rule in the 19th century, Ima Keithel became a focal point of resistance against oppressive economic policies. The women vendors, recognizing the threat to their livelihood, led a series of protests known as the Nupi Lan (Women’s War), first in 1904 and again in 1939. These movements were pivotal in shaping the socio-economic landscape of Manipur, reinforcing the role of women as economic and political agents.

What’s Unique in this market? 

Ima Keithel is not just a marketplace; it’s a socio-economic institution that upholds women’s autonomy and entrepreneurship. The market operates under a unique system of governance, where only women who have been married at least once are allowed to trade. The title of a vendor is often passed down through generations, ensuring the sustainability of this age-old tradition.

Moreover, the market’s union provides a credit system, allowing women traders to take loans to support their businesses. This financial structure enables them to compete in the modern economy while maintaining the essence of their cultural practices.

While men are not allowed to run shops, they do play a supportive role in the market. Their responsibilities include:  Transporting goods, providing security and serving tea and refreshments to women vendors.

The Soul of Manipuri Cuisine

Manipuri cuisine is a delightful blend of earthy flavors, fresh herbs, and fermented ingredients. The food is largely organic, with an emphasis on seasonal vegetables, river fish, and indigenous rice varieties. Unlike other Indian cuisines, oil and heavy spices are used sparingly, allowing the natural flavors to shine.

Must-Try Dishes of Manipur  

1. Eromba: The Heart of Manipuri Cuisine

One of the most beloved dishes of Manipur, Eromba is a spicy and tangy stew made with mashed boiled vegetables, fermented fish (Ngari), and fiery local chilies. This dish is traditionally enjoyed with steamed rice and is a staple in Manipuri households.

2. Singju: The Iconic Manipuri Salad

This crunchy and refreshing salad is a favorite street food in Manipur. Singju is made with shredded vegetables like cabbage, lotus stem, and green beans, tossed with roasted chickpeas, spicy fermented fish, and aromatic herbs.

3. Chamthong (Kangshoi): The Comforting Vegetable Stew

A simple yet flavorful dish, Chamthong (also called Kangshoi) is a light soup made with seasonal vegetables, herbs, and fermented bamboo shoots. Served with steamed rice, it is a staple in every Manipuri household.

4. Nga Thongba: Manipuri Fish Curry

Manipuris love their fish, and Nga Thongba is a dish that showcases this affection beautifully. This fragrant curry is prepared with local river fish, turmeric, and ginger, cooked in a clay pot to enhance the flavor.

5. Paknam: The Steamed Pancake Delight

A unique Manipuri delicacy, Paknam is a savory pancake made with chickpea flour, marinated fish, vegetables, and spices, wrapped in banana leaves and steamed. It is often enjoyed as an evening snack with a cup of tea.

6. Chagem Pomba: The Protein-Packed Delight

A wholesome Manipuri dish made with rice, green peas, fermented soybeans, dried fish, and mustard greens. This dish is packed with protein and flavor, making it a favorite among locals.

7. Chak-hao Kheer: The Black Rice Pudding

For those with a sweet tooth, Chak-hao Kheer is a must-try. Made from Chak-hao (black rice), milk, and jaggery, this dessert has a rich purple hue and a nutty aroma. It is often served during special occasions and festivals.

Imphal’s Street Food: A Taste of the City  

Beyond traditional dishes, Imphal’s streets are lined with food vendors selling mouth-watering street food.

Must-Try Street Foods in Imphal  

1. Morok Metpa- A spicy chutney made with crushed green chilies and Ngari, often served with rice.

2. Alu Kangmet- Mashed potatoes mixed with mustard oil, chilies, and salt, served as a side dish.

3. Paaknam- A street version of the steamed pancake, often filled with local greens and spices.

4. Chak-hao Kheer-Found at street stalls, this sweet black rice pudding is a popular winter treat.

Imphal’s street food culture is an experience in itself, offering a glimpse into the local lifestyle and flavors. The bustling Khwairamband Bazaar and Thangal Bazaar are some of the best places to indulge in these local delicacies.

