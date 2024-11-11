Explosion Rocks IOCL Refinery In Vadodara; Rescue Operation Underway

A massive explosion at the Indian Oil Corporation refinery in Vadodara's Koyali area triggered a fire. Rescue operations are underway, with no fatalities reported so far.

A massive fire erupted at the Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) refinery in the Koyali area of Vadodara, Gujarat, on Monday following a powerful explosion. The incident has raised concerns, but authorities have confirmed that there have been no fatalities or major injuries so far.

DCP Traffic Jyoti Patel said, “Rescue operations are on at the moment and so far no casualties or major injuries have been reported.” Local MLA Dharmendrasinh Vaghela also reacted to this incident, stating that he was informed about the fire incident by Bajwa Sarpanch Ajit Patel. Vaghela said he tried to reach refinery authorities but couldn’t talk to them as they are busy fighting the fire.

MLA Dharmendrasinh Vaghela presented his report on the fire stating his communication with local authorities. “I received a call from Bajwa Sarpanch Ajit Patel informing me about the fire. I tried to contact refinery officials. However, they were engaged in firefighting; thus, I could not get through. Some people have suffered injuries, but there is no casualty,” he said.

#WATCH | Vadodara, Gujarat: Workers evacuate amid rising smoke after a blast occurred at IOCL refinery in Koyali. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/O1aNAoz5u4 — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2024

Explosion Leads To Blaze, Evacuations

The explosion occurred around 4 PM and a fire could be seen from several kilometers away. After the mishap, the personnel working within the refinery were evacuated to ensure their safety, but authorities have not confirmed the exact number of those injured yet. Emergency services are at the ground to deal with the situation.

2021 West Bengal Fire At IOC Refinery

A fatal blaze took place on December 18, 2021, at Indian Oil Corporation’s Haldia refinery in Purba Medinipur district, West Bengal. At least three people lost their lives and more than 40 were injured.

The first cause of the fire seems to be a flare-up which has caused burn injuries to 44 people. Three people died from their injuries. The fire was extinguished soon, and the situation is in control,” IOC said after the incident.

