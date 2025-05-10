Explosions Heard in Jammu Amid Airspace Violation by Pakistan; Blackout Enforced, Heavy Shelling in Poonch

Multiple blasts were heard in Jammu early this morning, triggering alarm among residents and prompting a full blackout in the region. Sources suggest that the explosions were likely the result of India’s air defence systems intercepting aerial projectiles fired from across the border.

Reports indicate a possible airspace violation by the Pakistan Air Force, escalating tensions in the already sensitive border region.

In Poonch city, the situation turned more volatile as heavy shelling began shortly after the early morning blasts. Explosions and air raid sirens echoed through the area, prompting civilians to seek shelter.

Authorities have enforced a complete blackout in Jammu as a precautionary measure. Residents have been advised to stay indoors, keep lights turned off, and avoid spreading unverified information.

Security forces remain on high alert, and defensive operations are ongoing.

More details awaited.