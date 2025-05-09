Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, May 10, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Explosions Rock Jalandhar at Midnight; Blackout Enforced After Suspected Drone Strike

Explosions Rock Jalandhar at Midnight; Blackout Enforced After Suspected Drone Strike

Widespread panic gripped Jalandhar city after a series of loud explosions were heard in several areas just after 2 AM on Friday night. Residents in at least eight different localities, including Cantonment, Shakti Nagar, Model House, and Kagniwal village, reported hearing repeated blasts that jolted them awake.

Explosions Rock Jalandhar at Midnight; Blackout Enforced After Suspected Drone Strike

Widespread panic gripped Jalandhar city after a series of loud explosions were heard in several areas just after 2 AM on Friday night.


Widespread panic gripped Jalandhar city after a series of loud explosions were heard in several areas just after 2 AM on Friday night. Residents in at least eight different localities, including Cantonment, Shakti Nagar, Model House, and Kagniwal village, reported hearing repeated blasts that jolted them awake. Similar sounds were also reported from nearby Kapurthala, raising concerns of a coordinated aerial threat.

As per reports, the explosions were strong enough to shake windows and trigger immediate blackout protocols across Jalandhar. The city was plunged into darkness within minutes as authorities cut power to minimize visibility from the air.

Shortly before the explosions, at around 1:45 AM, residents and fire department officials spotted an unidentified flying object resembling a drone in the sky over a residential area. Officials have since confirmed that a Pakistani drone may have struck a civilian zone.

While panic briefly took hold across the region, Indian officials have reassured that the country’s air defense systems successfully neutralized the attempted strikes, preventing any major damage or casualties.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“While there were multiple explosions, no significant harm has been reported so far. Our forces are alert and in control of the situation,” a senior defense source said.

Authorities are urging citizens to remain calm, stay indoors, and avoid spreading rumors. Search and security operations are underway across all affected zones.

more detail awaited.

Filed under

Blackout Jalandhar

Indian Armed Forces to br

Breaking: Indian Armed Forces To Brief On Strikes Targeting 3 Pakistani Airbases
Tensions have escalated a

Heavy Shelling Reported Along LoC in Rajouri, Nowshera and Sunderbani Sectors Under Fire
G7 countries call for imm

G7 Countries Call For Immediate De-Escalation Between India-Pakistan
Widespread panic gripped

Explosions Rock Jalandhar at Midnight; Blackout Enforced After Suspected Drone Strike
Indian Armed Forces to br

Breaking: Pakistan Issues NOTAM, Shuts Airspace Amid Reports Of Alleged Airbase Strikes
Panic briefly spread on s

No Shutdown of Delhi-Mumbai Flights; PIB Fact Check Busts Two Fake Claims Circulating Online
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Breaking: Indian Armed Forces To Brief On Strikes Targeting 3 Pakistani Airbases

Breaking: Indian Armed Forces To Brief On Strikes Targeting 3 Pakistani Airbases

Heavy Shelling Reported Along LoC in Rajouri, Nowshera and Sunderbani Sectors Under Fire

Heavy Shelling Reported Along LoC in Rajouri, Nowshera and Sunderbani Sectors Under Fire

G7 Countries Call For Immediate De-Escalation Between India-Pakistan

G7 Countries Call For Immediate De-Escalation Between India-Pakistan

Breaking: Pakistan Issues NOTAM, Shuts Airspace Amid Reports Of Alleged Airbase Strikes

Breaking: Pakistan Issues NOTAM, Shuts Airspace Amid Reports Of Alleged Airbase Strikes

No Shutdown of Delhi-Mumbai Flights; PIB Fact Check Busts Two Fake Claims Circulating Online

No Shutdown of Delhi-Mumbai Flights; PIB Fact Check Busts Two Fake Claims Circulating Online

Entertainment

How Much Is Kangana Ranaut Charging For Her Hollywood Debut With Sylvester Stallone’s Daughter?

How Much Is Kangana Ranaut Charging For Her Hollywood Debut With Sylvester Stallone’s Daughter?

Fawad Khan Calls Operation Sindoor ‘Shameful’, Rupali Ganguly Hits Back: ‘You Working in India Was Shameful’

Fawad Khan Calls Operation Sindoor ‘Shameful’, Rupali Ganguly Hits Back: ‘You Working in India Was

My Utmost Respect To Armed Forces, Says Samay Raina As He Reveals How His Father Called Him One Last Time

My Utmost Respect To Armed Forces, Says Samay Raina As He Reveals How His Father

Is Bollywood Rushing To Register ‘Operation Sindoor’ After Pahalgam Attack Response?

Is Bollywood Rushing To Register ‘Operation Sindoor’ After Pahalgam Attack Response?

Adnan Sami Slams Pakistani Troll With Savage Reply Over Operation Sindoor Post

Adnan Sami Slams Pakistani Troll With Savage Reply Over Operation Sindoor Post

Lifestyle

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media