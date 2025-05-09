Explosions Rock Jalandhar at Midnight; Blackout Enforced After Suspected Drone Strike

Widespread panic gripped Jalandhar city after a series of loud explosions were heard in several areas just after 2 AM on Friday night. Residents in at least eight different localities, including Cantonment, Shakti Nagar, Model House, and Kagniwal village, reported hearing repeated blasts that jolted them awake.

Widespread panic gripped Jalandhar city after a series of loud explosions were heard in several areas just after 2 AM on Friday night. Residents in at least eight different localities, including Cantonment, Shakti Nagar, Model House, and Kagniwal village, reported hearing repeated blasts that jolted them awake. Similar sounds were also reported from nearby Kapurthala, raising concerns of a coordinated aerial threat.

As per reports, the explosions were strong enough to shake windows and trigger immediate blackout protocols across Jalandhar. The city was plunged into darkness within minutes as authorities cut power to minimize visibility from the air.

Shortly before the explosions, at around 1:45 AM, residents and fire department officials spotted an unidentified flying object resembling a drone in the sky over a residential area. Officials have since confirmed that a Pakistani drone may have struck a civilian zone.

While panic briefly took hold across the region, Indian officials have reassured that the country’s air defense systems successfully neutralized the attempted strikes, preventing any major damage or casualties.

“While there were multiple explosions, no significant harm has been reported so far. Our forces are alert and in control of the situation,” a senior defense source said.

Authorities are urging citizens to remain calm, stay indoors, and avoid spreading rumors. Search and security operations are underway across all affected zones.

more detail awaited.