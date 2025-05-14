Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, May 14, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s Security Enhanced With Additional Bulletproof Vehicle

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s Security Enhanced With Additional Bulletproof Vehicle

The Centre has enhanced the security cover of foreign minister S. Jaishankar by adding an additional bulletproof vehicle to his convoy.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s Security Enhanced With Additional Bulletproof Vehicle

The Centre has enhanced the security cover of foreign minister S. Jaishankar by adding an additional bulletproof vehicle to his convoy.


The central government has enhanced the security cover of External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar by adding an additional bulletproof vehicle to his convoy, news agency ANI reported on Wednesday, quoting sources.

Jaishankar, who currently receives ‘Z’ category armed protection from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), will now have an enhanced security vehicle for his nationwide movements.

The CRPF made this decision after a recent threat assessment linked to India-Pakistan tensions indicated the need for increased protection.

Notably, in October last year, Jaishankar’s security level was raised from the ‘Y’ to the ‘Z’ category.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The CRPF had taken over the charge of Jaishankar’s security from the Delhi Police.

Jaishankar, 69, is currently being provided round-the-clock Z-category security cover by an armed team of CRPF personnel that includes over a dozen armed commandos during movement and his stay across the country.

The CRPF currently provides VIP security cover to 210-odd protectees, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, the Dalai Lama, and Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

The decision to enhance the security for the EAM came following the heightened tensions between India and Pakistan after New Delhi’s decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

Operation Sindoor, launched on May 7, targetted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the death of over 100 terrorists affiliated with terror outfits like the Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen.

Pakistan retaliated with cross-border shelling across the Line of Control and Jammu and Kashmir as well as attempted drone attacks along the border regions, following which India launched a coordinated attack and damaged radar infrastructure, communication centres and airfields across 11 airbases in Pakistan.

Following this, on May 10, an understanding of the cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan was announced.

ALSO READ: Pakistan Declares Indian Diplomat Persona Non Grata After India’s Tit-For-Tat Move

Filed under

crpf External affairs Minister S Jaishankar

Justice Bhushan Ramkrishn

Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai Sworn In As New Chief Justice Of India
Who Is Kashish Chaudhary?

Who Is Kashish Chaudhary? First Hindu Woman Assistant Commissioner In Balochistan
On Trump's claim that he

‘Issue Of Trade Did Not Come Up’: India On Trump’s Claim Linked to India-Pakistan Ceasefire
Education Department Orde

Education Department Orders School Closures In Jammu, Samba, Poonch, Rajouri
The Centre has enhanced t

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s Security Enhanced With Additional Bulletproof Vehicle
Miss World 2025: Contesta

Miss World 2025: Contestants Pose At Charminar, Dive Into Hyderabad’s Culture
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai Sworn In As New Chief Justice Of India

Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai Sworn In As New Chief Justice Of India

Who Is Kashish Chaudhary? First Hindu Woman Assistant Commissioner In Balochistan

Who Is Kashish Chaudhary? First Hindu Woman Assistant Commissioner In Balochistan

‘Issue Of Trade Did Not Come Up’: India On Trump’s Claim Linked to India-Pakistan Ceasefire

‘Issue Of Trade Did Not Come Up’: India On Trump’s Claim Linked to India-Pakistan Ceasefire

Education Department Orders School Closures In Jammu, Samba, Poonch, Rajouri

Education Department Orders School Closures In Jammu, Samba, Poonch, Rajouri

Miss World 2025: Contestants Pose At Charminar, Dive Into Hyderabad’s Culture

Miss World 2025: Contestants Pose At Charminar, Dive Into Hyderabad’s Culture

Entertainment

Miss World 2025: Contestants Pose At Charminar, Dive Into Hyderabad’s Culture

Miss World 2025: Contestants Pose At Charminar, Dive Into Hyderabad’s Culture

‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ Trailer Out: Aamir Khan Leads A Team of Underdogs To Glory, Watch How Fans React

‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ Trailer Out: Aamir Khan Leads A Team of Underdogs To Glory, Watch

Karnataka Horror: Class 6 Boy Arrested For Fatally Stabbing Class 9 Student In Hubli After Minor Argument

Karnataka Horror: Class 6 Boy Arrested For Fatally Stabbing Class 9 Student In Hubli After

Alia Bhatt Cancels Cannes 2025 Debut Due To Rising India-Pakistan Tensions

Alia Bhatt Cancels Cannes 2025 Debut Due To Rising India-Pakistan Tensions

Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani’s Third Collaboration: Fans Rejoice After 3 Idiots and PK Success

Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani’s Third Collaboration: Fans Rejoice After 3 Idiots and PK Success

Lifestyle

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time Increases Globally

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom