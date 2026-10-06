Extra Salary Came Into Teachers’ Accounts, Then The Recovery Notice Arrived: Supreme Court Explains Why They Must Pay Back

The salary benefit credited is not always going to remain permanent. This has been made clear by the Supreme Court in its recent decision wherein teachers of the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Calicut, were directed to repay the wrongfully awarded Academic Grade Pay benefits. It has been observed that a bench of Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Sheel Nagu rejected the appeals of the teachers and allowed recovery as per the terms of the undertaking given in writing by the teachers themselves. This could be done only if their pay fixation is found to be erroneous.

Teachers Got Academic Grade Pay, But The Benefit Was Withdrawn Months Later

The dispute dates back to October 2009, when the teachers were granted Academic Grade Pay benefits. However, the benefit was withdrawn in January 2010 after authorities found that the required years of service had not been completed.

The teachers challenged the decision before the Kerala High Court. A Single Judge initially ruled in their favour in November 2014. But the Division Bench reversed that decision in November 2015, prompting the teachers to approach the Supreme Court.

Supreme Court Examined Whether The Money Could Be Recovered

The teachers argued that the excess payment had not resulted from any fraud, misrepresentation or fault on their part. They relied on earlier Supreme Court decisions, including State of Punjab v Rafiq Masih and Thomas Daniel v State of Kerala, to argue that recovering the money would be unfair. The Supreme Court, however, pointed to another line of judgments dealing with recovery of payments made without legal authority.

The bench observed that Chandi Prasad Uniyal v State of Uttarakhand had not made fraud or misrepresentation a necessary condition for recovering an excess payment. It noted that money paid by mistake can generally be recovered, subject to limited exceptions involving extreme hardship.

The Undertaking Given By Teachers Became A Key Point

A major factor in the case was the written undertaking given by the teachers. The NIT had produced documents showing that the teachers had agreed to recovery if their pay fixation was later found to be incorrect. The Supreme Court also referred to its earlier ruling in High Court of Punjab & Haryana v Jagdev Singh, where such an undertaking was considered relevant when deciding whether excess payments could be recovered.

The court ultimately found that the NIT had corrected a mistake and that the teachers did not fall within an exceptional category that would prevent recovery.

Supreme Court Dismisses Teachers’ Plea

The bench concluded that the financial benefit had been granted by mistake and was withdrawn after the mistake was detected. The court held: “it is, therefore, clear that a mistake was committed in extending financial benefits to the appellants; and this was immediately withdrawn upon detection of such mistake.”

The Supreme Court also rejected the teachers’ reliance on a Ministry of Human Resource Development letter stating that benefits already granted would not be recovered, noting that the recovery had taken place two years before their writ petition was filed. The teachers’ appeals were consequently dismissed, and the Kerala High Court Division Bench’s decision was upheld.