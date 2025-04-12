Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, April 12, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Extradition Victory For India: Justice A.K. Sikri Highlights Legal And Diplomatic Significance In NewsX Interview

Extradition Victory For India: Justice A.K. Sikri Highlights Legal And Diplomatic Significance In NewsX Interview

In an interview with NEWSX, former Supreme Court judge Justice A.K. Sikri hailed the extradition of a key fugitive linked to a terror case as a major diplomatic and legal victory for India.

Extradition Victory For India: Justice A.K. Sikri Highlights Legal And Diplomatic Significance In NewsX Interview


In an exclusive interview with NewsX, former Supreme Court judge Justice A.K. Sikri called the extradition of a key fugitive in a terror-related case a “major victory” for India, underscoring the complexity of such international legal actions and the diplomatic efforts involved.

Justice Sikri emphasized that extraditing individuals accused of terrorism is a challenging process, even when supported by formal treaties. “It’s not just about legal procedures it also involves intense diplomatic negotiations,” he noted, appreciating the Indian government’s success in securing the extradition.

Justice Sikri clarified that under the terms of the extradition treaty between India and the United States, the accused can be prosecuted only for the specific charges that led to the extradition. “The US authorities must be convinced that there’s enough evidence to allow prosecution and they were,” he said.

He also pointed out that both Indian and international laws bar custodial torture or any form of unfair treatment during interrogation. “All investigations will be carried out ensuring full fairness no third-degree methods, no corporal punishment,” he added.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Responding to concerns about whether the accused could be tried again for charges already addressed in the US, Justice Sikri explained that the principle of double jeopardy does not apply in this case. “He was tried in a US court under US laws. But now, he is being tried under Indian laws for a crime committed on Indian soil. So the prosecution stands,” he explained.

Justice Sikri also shed light on one of the most pivotal developments in the case the testimony of David Headley, who turned approver during a previous trial. “Headley confessed that not only was there a conspiracy, but the material support was actually provided by the accused,” he said. This testimony, according to Justice Sikri, is already part of official court records and may serve as “key evidence” for Indian prosecutors, subject to Indian Evidence Act standards of admissibility.

While much of the groundwork appears solid, Justice Sikri cautioned that further revelations may arise depending on what the accused shares during interrogation. “It remains to be seen how much he will reveal or can be compelled to reveal but the legal process is well-placed,” he said.

This high-profile extradition is seen as a milestone in India’s fight against cross-border terrorism and reflects increasing international cooperation in handling fugitives tied to global terror networks.

ALSO READ: I Was Shot Eight Times’: 26/11 Survivor And Former NSG Commando Demands Justice After Tahawwur Rana’s Extradition

Filed under

India fugitive extradition Justice A.K. Sikri interview

newsx

Extradition Victory For India: Justice A.K. Sikri Highlights Legal And Diplomatic Significance In NewsX Interview
President Donald Trump is

Kennedy Center Chief Confirms Trump To Attend ‘Les Misérables’ Opening, Claims US ‘Saved $6.2 Million...
newsx

Violence Erupts In West Bengal’s Murshidabad Over Protests Against Waqf Act, Two Dead
newsx

AIKEYME 2025: India And African Nations Begin First Joint Naval Exercise To Strengthen Maritime Security
newsx

Jaideep Ahlawat’s Dance In Jewel Thief Song ‘Jaadu’ Surprises Fans, Steals Spotlight From Saif Ali...
newsx

Karnataka Caste Census Faces Backlash Ahead Of April 17 Cabinet Review
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Kennedy Center Chief Confirms Trump To Attend ‘Les Misérables’ Opening, Claims US ‘Saved $6.2 Million In 8 Weeks’

Kennedy Center Chief Confirms Trump To Attend ‘Les Misérables’ Opening, Claims US ‘Saved $6.2 Million...

Violence Erupts In West Bengal’s Murshidabad Over Protests Against Waqf Act, Two Dead

Violence Erupts In West Bengal’s Murshidabad Over Protests Against Waqf Act, Two Dead

AIKEYME 2025: India And African Nations Begin First Joint Naval Exercise To Strengthen Maritime Security

AIKEYME 2025: India And African Nations Begin First Joint Naval Exercise To Strengthen Maritime Security

Jaideep Ahlawat’s Dance In Jewel Thief Song ‘Jaadu’ Surprises Fans, Steals Spotlight From Saif Ali Khan

Jaideep Ahlawat’s Dance In Jewel Thief Song ‘Jaadu’ Surprises Fans, Steals Spotlight From Saif Ali...

Karnataka Caste Census Faces Backlash Ahead Of April 17 Cabinet Review

Karnataka Caste Census Faces Backlash Ahead Of April 17 Cabinet Review

Entertainment

Jaideep Ahlawat’s Dance In Jewel Thief Song ‘Jaadu’ Surprises Fans, Steals Spotlight From Saif Ali Khan

Jaideep Ahlawat’s Dance In Jewel Thief Song ‘Jaadu’ Surprises Fans, Steals Spotlight From Saif Ali

Ajith Kumar To Join KGF Universe? Fans Buzz About Epic Collaboration With Prashanth Neel

Ajith Kumar To Join KGF Universe? Fans Buzz About Epic Collaboration With Prashanth Neel

Sonu Kakkar ‘No Longer Sister’ Of Neha Kakkar And Tony Kakkar, Shares Cryptic Post

Sonu Kakkar ‘No Longer Sister’ Of Neha Kakkar And Tony Kakkar, Shares Cryptic Post

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

How Much Did Tamannaah Bhatia Charge For ‘Nasha’ In Raid 2? The Price Will Shock You!

How Much Did Tamannaah Bhatia Charge For ‘Nasha’ In Raid 2? The Price Will Shock

Lifestyle

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You Cool And Hydrated

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?