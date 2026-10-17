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Home > India News > Extramarital Affairs With 2 Officers’ Wives? Army Major Faces Termination, Here’s What Tribunal Said

Extramarital Affairs With 2 Officers’ Wives? Army Major Faces Termination, Here’s What Tribunal Said

Indian Army Major faces termination after his alleged extramarital relationship with two officers' wives. However, his wife has withdrawn the cases after divorce.

Indian Army to sack Major for extramarital affairs with two officers' wives (Image: Representative)
Indian Army to sack Major for extramarital affairs with two officers' wives (Image: Representative)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Sat 2026-10-17 20:39 IST

Indian Army has issued a show-cause notice to a Major for terminating his services over charges of affairs with women, including the wives of two other Army Officers. The officer belongs to the 11 Armoured Regiment but is currently posted in the 23 Grenadiers Regiment. The show cause notice dated 10th August was issued by the Chief of Army Staff as per Army Rules 19 and 14. The notice asks the officer to give reasons why termination of his services cannot be done administratively rather than by court-martial.

According to the notice, a court-martial will be “inexpedient” in the circumstances. The case got to the Armed Forces Tribunal (AFT) as the officer had filed a challenge against the notice and sought cancellation of the notice.

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Tribunal Refuses to Halt Proceedings

The Armed Forces Tribunal (AFT) declined to stay the proceedings against the Major. In its October 14 order, the tribunal directed him to raise all his objections in his reply to the show-cause notice. It also instructed Army authorities to provide him with copies of the Court of Inquiry findings and the hearing of charge proceedings, as requested by the officer.

Complaint Filed by Wife in August 2023

According to the petition, the case began in August 2023 when the officer’s then-wife lodged a complaint with the Additional Directorate General (Discipline and Vigilance) at Army Headquarters.

She accused the Major of adultery, substance abuse, neglect and extramarital relationships with four women, including the wives of two serving Army officers, The Indian Express reported.

Following the complaint, the Army ordered a Court of Inquiry in October 2023 to investigate allegations of “stealing the affection of brother officers’ wives” and conduct unbecoming of an officer. Additional inquiries were subsequently conducted.

Major Alleges Violations During Investigation

The officer has challenged the investigation, alleging violations of Army Rule 180. He claimed that the women named in the complaint and their husbands were not called to testify despite repeated requests. He also alleged procedural irregularities in the seizure of his mobile phones, laptop and other digital devices, along with the search of his official accommodation, the report added.

Army Opts for Administrative Action

In March 2025, the Army prepared a tentative chargesheet under Sections 45 and 63 of the Army Act and recorded evidence. However, instead of proceeding with a court-martial, it later decided to initiate administrative action through a show-cause notice.

Divorce and Withdrawal of Complaint

The Major told the tribunal that he and his former wife obtained a mutual divorce in March 2026. He claimed she withdrew her original complaint as part of their settlement, stating that it had been filed amid matrimonial disputes and without sufficient grounds. On this basis, the officer argued that the administrative proceedings against him should be set aside.

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Extramarital Affairs With 2 Officers’ Wives? Army Major Faces Termination, Here’s What Tribunal Said
Tags: AFT OrderArmy InvestigationArmy Major Affair CaseArmy Major CaseArmy Termination CaseDefence News Indiahome-hero-pos-2Indian Army NewsOfficers Wives Controversy

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Extramarital Affairs With 2 Officers’ Wives? Army Major Faces Termination, Here’s What Tribunal Said
Extramarital Affairs With 2 Officers’ Wives? Army Major Faces Termination, Here’s What Tribunal Said
Extramarital Affairs With 2 Officers’ Wives? Army Major Faces Termination, Here’s What Tribunal Said
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