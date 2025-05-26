Home
Monday, May 26, 2025
Live Tv
  'Extremely Delighted': PM Modi Expresses Gratitude For Warm Reception In Vadodra After Roadshow

‘Extremely Delighted’: PM Modi Expresses Gratitude For Warm Reception In Vadodra After Roadshow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his gratitude to the people of Vadodara following a vibrant roadshow on Monday. Describing the experience as "extremely delightful," PM Modi thanked the citizens for their warm reception and blessings.

'Extremely Delighted': PM Modi Expresses Gratitude For Warm Reception In Vadodra After Roadshow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his gratitude to the people of Vadodara following a vibrant roadshow on Monday.


Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his gratitude to the people of Vadodara following a vibrant roadshow on Monday. Describing the experience as “extremely delightful,” PM Modi thanked the citizens for their warm reception and blessings.

“Thank you, Vadodara! Extremely delighted to be in this great city. It was a splendid roadshow and that too in the morning! Gratitude to all those who showered their blessings,” PM Modi said, taking to X.
Prime Minister held the roadshow as part of his two-day visit to inaugurate and lay the foundation for several developmental projects in the state.

The PM was seen interacting with the enthusiastic crowds by waving at them, and they also waved back with the Indian flags in hand and chanted patriotic slogans.

The area was vibrant, with flower petals showered at the Pie Minister and songs based on the spirit of the nation echoing in the background.

Col Sofiya Qureshi’s Family In Attendance

Family members of Indian Army Officer Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, who was part of the media briefings during Op Sindoor, were also present at the roadshow and showered the Prime Minister with flower petals.
The Prime Minister will be in Gujarat from May 26 to 27 to inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for multiple developmental projects to boost infrastructure and economic growth in the region.

A student from Zimbabwe studying in Gujarat who came to attend PM Modi’s roadshow said, “We stand with India in the fight against terrorism. When they (terrorists) attacked tourists, India attacked the terrorist bases and not the civilians. We support India.”

PM Modi To Visit Dahod

The Prime Minister, today, will also be travelling to Dahod and dedicating to the nation a Locomotive Manufacturing plant of the Indian Railways there.

This plant will produce electric locomotives with 9000 HP for domestic purposes and export. He will also flag off the first electric locomotive manufactured from the plant.

He will flag off the Vande Bharat Express between Veraval and Ahmedabad and the Express train between Valsad and Dahod stations.

PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple development projects worth around Rs 24,000 crore in Dahod.

He will also address a public function there, as stated in an official release from the Prime Minister’s Office.

PM Modi In Bhuj

The PM will also be travelling to Bhuj, where he will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple development projects worth over Rs 53,400 crore.

On May 27, the Prime Minister will visit Gandhinagar and will participate in the celebrations of 20 years of the Gujarat Urban Growth Story and launch Urban Development Year 2025. He will also address the gathering on the occasion.

WITH INPUTS FROM ANI

