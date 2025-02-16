Eyewitnesses Recall Horror Of New Delhi Railway Station Stampede: ‘What Was Their Fault?’

A tragic stampede at New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday night resulted in at least 18 deaths as thousands of passengers rushed to board trains for the Maha Kumbh

A tragic stampede at New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday night resulted in at least 18 deaths as thousands of passengers rushed to board trains for the Maha Kumbh. The horrifying scenes of overcrowding near staircases and escalators led to chaos, leaving many gasping for air and people falling over each other.

The massive crowd surge left thousands trapped, with help arriving 30-45 minutes later. Helpless families tried resuscitating victims while frantically calling railway and police officers for assistance. Most of the victims were women, who succumbed to injuries and suffocation.

Overcrowding and Delayed Trains Worsen the Situation

Passengers blamed the growing crowd from 6-7 PM and the delays of Swantrata Senani Express and Bhubaneshwar Rajdhani trains for intensifying the chaos. As the situation spiraled out of control, families were separated in the stampede, leading to heartbreaking tragedies.

Manoj Shah, a factory worker from Tikri Border, lost his 11-year-old daughter, Suruchi Shah, along with his in-laws. “My brother-in-law called me, crying, ‘Bhagdad ho rahi hai bhaiya. Sab alag ho gaye. Please bachao.’ My daughter was run over by people. She was just in the 5th standard…” he recounted in grief.

Victims and Families Speak Out

Many families faced hours of agony searching for their loved ones. Sangeeta Malik, a 30-year-old nurse, was among the victims. Her aunt, Kavita Sehgal, recalled how Malik had visited her home before leaving for the Maha Kumbh. “She wanted to eat her favorite saag sabzi before leaving. I can’t believe she is gone,” Sehgal said tearfully.

Another victim, Poonam Gupta (50), was returning to Sonpur, Bihar, after visiting her daughter in Delhi. Her son-in-law, Pappu Kumar, described the horror: “There was no space to breathe or stand. One side of the staircase was blocked, and the escalator was full. People mercilessly ran over each other. She was trapped and didn’t survive.”

Tragic Losses and Government Inaction

Several families questioned the lack of security and the last-minute train schedule changes. The Giri family, with 37 members planning to attend the Maha Kumbh, lost Seelam Devi (50) in the stampede. “She wanted to pray for her daughter’s married life. How can the government not ensure proper arrangements for such a huge event?” asked her sister-in-law, Meena Devi.

Poonam Rohilla’s son and husband spent hours searching for her at different hospitals before finding her body at Lok Nayak Hospital. “The government is reckless. They don’t care about human lives,” her grieving son said.

Hospitals Overwhelmed

Doctors at Lok Nayak confirmed that over 15 bodies were being shifted to different mortuaries, with hospitals struggling to accommodate the injured. As families continue to search for missing loved ones, anger and frustration mount over the delayed emergency response.

The tragedy has once again highlighted the urgent need for better crowd control measures at transport hubs during large-scale events like the Maha Kumbh. Authorities have promised an investigation, but for the grieving families, the loss remains irreparable.

