Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Sunday, February 16, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • India»
  • Eyewitnesses Recall Horror Of New Delhi Railway Station Stampede: ‘What Was Their Fault?’

Eyewitnesses Recall Horror Of New Delhi Railway Station Stampede: ‘What Was Their Fault?’

A tragic stampede at New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday night resulted in at least 18 deaths as thousands of passengers rushed to board trains for the Maha Kumbh

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Eyewitnesses Recall Horror Of New Delhi Railway Station Stampede: ‘What Was Their Fault?’


A tragic stampede at New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday night resulted in at least 18 deaths as thousands of passengers rushed to board trains for the Maha Kumbh. The horrifying scenes of overcrowding near staircases and escalators led to chaos, leaving many gasping for air and people falling over each other.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The massive crowd surge left thousands trapped, with help arriving 30-45 minutes later. Helpless families tried resuscitating victims while frantically calling railway and police officers for assistance. Most of the victims were women, who succumbed to injuries and suffocation.

Overcrowding and Delayed Trains Worsen the Situation

Passengers blamed the growing crowd from 6-7 PM and the delays of Swantrata Senani Express and Bhubaneshwar Rajdhani trains for intensifying the chaos. As the situation spiraled out of control, families were separated in the stampede, leading to heartbreaking tragedies.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Manoj Shah, a factory worker from Tikri Border, lost his 11-year-old daughter, Suruchi Shah, along with his in-laws. “My brother-in-law called me, crying, ‘Bhagdad ho rahi hai bhaiya. Sab alag ho gaye. Please bachao.’ My daughter was run over by people. She was just in the 5th standard…” he recounted in grief.

Victims and Families Speak Out

Many families faced hours of agony searching for their loved ones. Sangeeta Malik, a 30-year-old nurse, was among the victims. Her aunt, Kavita Sehgal, recalled how Malik had visited her home before leaving for the Maha Kumbh. “She wanted to eat her favorite saag sabzi before leaving. I can’t believe she is gone,” Sehgal said tearfully.

Another victim, Poonam Gupta (50), was returning to Sonpur, Bihar, after visiting her daughter in Delhi. Her son-in-law, Pappu Kumar, described the horror: “There was no space to breathe or stand. One side of the staircase was blocked, and the escalator was full. People mercilessly ran over each other. She was trapped and didn’t survive.”

Tragic Losses and Government Inaction

Several families questioned the lack of security and the last-minute train schedule changes. The Giri family, with 37 members planning to attend the Maha Kumbh, lost Seelam Devi (50) in the stampede. “She wanted to pray for her daughter’s married life. How can the government not ensure proper arrangements for such a huge event?” asked her sister-in-law, Meena Devi.

Poonam Rohilla’s son and husband spent hours searching for her at different hospitals before finding her body at Lok Nayak Hospital. “The government is reckless. They don’t care about human lives,” her grieving son said.

Hospitals Overwhelmed

Doctors at Lok Nayak confirmed that over 15 bodies were being shifted to different mortuaries, with hospitals struggling to accommodate the injured. As families continue to search for missing loved ones, anger and frustration mount over the delayed emergency response.

The tragedy has once again highlighted the urgent need for better crowd control measures at transport hubs during large-scale events like the Maha Kumbh. Authorities have promised an investigation, but for the grieving families, the loss remains irreparable.

Read More : Delhi Lt Governor Expresses Condolences For Railway Station Stampede, Later Edits Post

Filed under

New Delhi Railway Station Stampede

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Elon Musk’s U.S. DOGE Service Begins Firing Federal IT Employees

Elon Musk’s U.S. DOGE Service Begins Firing Federal IT Employees

35 Students Rescued, 4 Injured After School Bus Falls Into Pond In Andhra Pradesh

35 Students Rescued, 4 Injured After School Bus Falls Into Pond In Andhra Pradesh

Congress Blames Centre For New Delhi Stampede, Demands Accountability

Congress Blames Centre For New Delhi Stampede, Demands Accountability

Delhi Lt Governor Expresses Condolences For Railway Station Stampede, Later Edits Post

Delhi Lt Governor Expresses Condolences For Railway Station Stampede, Later Edits Post

President Droupadi Murmu Expresses Grief Over New Delhi Railway Station Stampede

President Droupadi Murmu Expresses Grief Over New Delhi Railway Station Stampede

Entertainment

Chhaava Creates History: Surpasses Sky Force With Massive ₹33.10 Crore Debut, Breaks Multiple Records

Chhaava Creates History: Surpasses Sky Force With Massive ₹33.10 Crore Debut, Breaks Multiple Records

Watch | Teaser Out: Kartik Aaryan & Sreeleela’s First Look From Anurag Basu’s Romantic Saga Unveiled—Fans Predict Aashiqui 3

Watch | Teaser Out: Kartik Aaryan & Sreeleela’s First Look From Anurag Basu’s Romantic Saga

Where Is Ranveer Allahbadia? Podcaster Says He’s Getting Death Threats, Promises He ‘Won’t Run Away’

Where Is Ranveer Allahbadia? Podcaster Says He’s Getting Death Threats, Promises He ‘Won’t Run Away’

Apoorva Mukhija Faces Death Threats Amid India’s Got Latent YouTube Controversy

Apoorva Mukhija Faces Death Threats Amid India’s Got Latent YouTube Controversy

Amish Tripathi And Kunal Kamra Engage in Heated Debate Over Sati Practice After Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal’s Remarks

Amish Tripathi And Kunal Kamra Engage in Heated Debate Over Sati Practice After Ola CEO

Lifestyle

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine

Valentine’s Day: 10 Thought-Provoking Love Quotes That Will Make You Rethink Love

Valentine’s Day: 10 Thought-Provoking Love Quotes That Will Make You Rethink Love

Valentine’s Week: No Means No-Love Is A Choice, Not A Demand

Valentine’s Week: No Means No-Love Is A Choice, Not A Demand

Valentine’s Week 2025: Who Says You Need A Partner? Here’s How To Celebrate Self-Love

Valentine’s Week 2025: Who Says You Need A Partner? Here’s How To Celebrate Self-Love

Valentine’s Week: Hug Day-Why A Hug Can Make You Healthier And Happier?

Valentine’s Week: Hug Day-Why A Hug Can Make You Healthier And Happier?

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox