F-1 Visa Denials Reach Highest In A Decade; Rejection Rate Hits 41%

The United States saw a significant increase in student visa denials in the last fiscal year, with 41% of F-1 visa applications being rejected, marking the highest rate in a decade. According to an analysis of State Department data, this figure is nearly double the rejection rate recorded in the 2014 fiscal year.

Between October 2023 and September 2024, the US government received 6.79 lakh F-1 visa applications. Of these, 2.79 lakh applications were denied, a sharp rise from the 36% rejection rate in 2022-23, when 2.53 lakh out of 6.99 lakh applications were turned down.

Decline in Indian Student Visas

While the US State Department has not provided a country-wise breakdown of the refusal rates, data from The Indian Express indicates that the number of student visas issued to Indian students between January and September 2024 fell by 38% compared to the same period in 2023.

Over the past decade, student visa applications from all countries have fluctuated. The highest number of applications was recorded in 2014-15 at 8.56 lakh. However, the numbers steadily declined, hitting a low of 1.62 lakh during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2019-20. While there has been a steady increase in applications post-pandemic, 2023-24 saw a 3% drop from 6.99 lakh applications in 2022-23 to 6.79 lakh.

As a result, the absolute number of visa denials in 2023-24 (2.79 lakh) represents the highest percentage in at least ten years. The total number of F-1 visas issued during this period fell to 4.01 lakh, compared to 4.45 lakh in the previous year.

Understanding the F-1 Visa

The F-1 visa is a non-immigrant visa for students attending academic institutions in the US. The M-1 visa, in contrast, is designated for vocational and non-academic programs. The analysis by The Indian Express focused on F-1 visas, which make up over 90% of all student visas issued by the US annually.

State Department’s Response to Rising Denials

When asked about the rising F-1 visa denials, a spokesperson for the US Department of State told The Indian Express:

“All visa adjudications are adjudicated on a case-by-case basis, in accordance with the provisions of the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA) and applicable federal regulations.”

The spokesperson also pointed out that from 2019 onwards, the methodology for calculating visa data changed. The new approach, they explained, more accurately reflects final visa application outcomes throughout the fiscal year.

“Our previous methodology was based on a count of workload actions, which were not linked by application. The new methodology more accurately reflects final outcomes from the visa application process during a specified reporting period. The new methodology follows visa applications, including updates to their status (i.e., issued or refused), which could change as the fiscal year progresses, or result in slight changes in data for earlier years. Therefore, beginning with FY 2020, individual monthly issuance reports should not be aggregated, as this will not provide an accurate issuance total for the fiscal year to date,” the spokesperson said.

The State Department did not provide further clarification on country-wise visa refusals, stating that such granular data is not publicly available.

Impact on Indian Students

While exact country-specific rejection rates remain undisclosed, reports suggest a clear decline in student visas issued to Indian applicants. Data from January to September 2024 showed that only 63,973 student visas were issued to Indians, down from 1.03 lakh during the same period in 2023. In comparison, 65,235 visas were granted in 2021 and 93,181 in 2022.

Indian students continue to be a major part of the international student community in the US. The Open Doors 2024 report revealed that in 2023-24, Indian students outnumbered Chinese students for the first time, making up 29.4% of the international student population. A record 3.31 lakh Indian students were studying in the US during this period, the highest number recorded for the Indian cohort so far.

Tighter International Student Policies Worldwide

The increase in US student visa rejections comes at a time when several other countries are tightening their policies on international students. In 2024, Canada announced a cap on study permits, reducing the number by 35% compared to 2023, citing concerns over the strain on housing, healthcare, and other public services. The Canadian government also announced an additional 10% reduction in study permits for 2025.

Similarly, the United Kingdom, where Indian students form the second-largest group of international students, imposed new restrictions in 2024 preventing foreign students from bringing dependents. This move has resulted in a decline of up to 40% in international student enrollments across British universities.