Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Sunday, February 16, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • India»
  • “Faaltu Hai Kumbh”: Lalu Yadav On New Delhi Stampede

“Faaltu Hai Kumbh”: Lalu Yadav On New Delhi Stampede

Reports suggest that around 1,500 general tickets were sold, further contributing to the overpacked platforms. The combination of delays and the high number of passengers led to a dire situation that no one was able to control, despite the efforts of the authorities.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
“Faaltu Hai Kumbh”: Lalu Yadav On New Delhi Stampede


Former Union Railway Minister and RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav has blamed the mismanagement of the Railway authorities for the tragic stampede at New Delhi railway station that claimed the lives of 18 people. Expressing his condolences to the victims, Yadav called for the Railway Minister to take responsibility for the incident, which he described as a direct result of overcrowding and delays in train departures.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

In response to a question about crowd management for the upcoming Maha Kumbh festival, Yadav dismissed the event’s significance, saying, “Kumbh ka kahan koi matlab hai. Faaltu hai kumbh” (Kumbh has no meaning. Kumbh is useless). His comments were made after the stampede, which occurred as thousands of devotees rushed to board trains for the Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj.

The deadly stampede occurred around 10 pm when passengers, many heading to Prayagraj for the festival, were squeezed onto Platform 14 at New Delhi railway station. The chaos escalated due to platform changes, delays, and overcrowding. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Railway, KPS Malhotra, stated that the delays of trains such as the Swatantrata SenExpress and Bhubaneswar Rajdhani added to the congestion at platforms 12, 13, and 14, creating a dangerous situation for passengers.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Eyewitness Accounts Paint a Picture of Chaos and Mismanagement

Eyewitnesses described the chaotic scene, with one passenger recounting how an announcement about a train platform change triggered panic. “The train arriving on Platform 12 was moved to Platform 16. The crowd surged from both sides, leading to the stampede,” one eyewitness shared.

Despite the presence of administration officials and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel, the overwhelming crowd proved impossible to manage. “The crowd was beyond control, gathered across the foot overbridge… I’ve never seen such a massive crowd at a railway station, even during festivals,” another witness explained.

Ticket Sales and Delays Worsen the Situation

Reports suggest that around 1,500 general tickets were sold, further contributing to the overpacked platforms. The combination of delays and the high number of passengers led to a dire situation that no one was able to control, despite the efforts of the authorities.

Filed under

Lalu Yadav NDLS STAMPEDE

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Delhi Tulip Festival 2025:  Check Dates, Timings, And Nearest Metro Station

Delhi Tulip Festival 2025:  Check Dates, Timings, And Nearest Metro Station

Union Sports Minister Leads Fit India Sunday Cycle Rally Against Obesity

Union Sports Minister Leads Fit India Sunday Cycle Rally Against Obesity

‘Tehrvi’ Turns Festive As ‘Dead Man’ Walks In After His Kumbh Adventure

‘Tehrvi’ Turns Festive As ‘Dead Man’ Walks In After His Kumbh Adventure

Mahakumbh 2025: Dharmendra Pradhan Takes Holy Dip, Calls It A Symbol Of Sanatan Heritage

Mahakumbh 2025: Dharmendra Pradhan Takes Holy Dip, Calls It A Symbol Of Sanatan Heritage

Unexpected Heatwave? Bengaluru Hotter Than Delhi! City Records 33.3°C, IMD Warns Of More Heat

Unexpected Heatwave? Bengaluru Hotter Than Delhi! City Records 33.3°C, IMD Warns Of More Heat

Entertainment

Actor Raghu Ram Summoned In Cyber Probe Over Ranveer Allahbadia’s Controversial Remarks

Actor Raghu Ram Summoned In Cyber Probe Over Ranveer Allahbadia’s Controversial Remarks

Chhaava Creates History: Surpasses Sky Force With Massive ₹33.10 Crore Debut, Breaks Multiple Records

Chhaava Creates History: Surpasses Sky Force With Massive ₹33.10 Crore Debut, Breaks Multiple Records

Watch | Teaser Out: Kartik Aaryan & Sreeleela’s First Look From Anurag Basu’s Romantic Saga Unveiled—Fans Predict Aashiqui 3

Watch | Teaser Out: Kartik Aaryan & Sreeleela’s First Look From Anurag Basu’s Romantic Saga

Where Is Ranveer Allahbadia? Podcaster Says He’s Getting Death Threats, Promises He ‘Won’t Run Away’

Where Is Ranveer Allahbadia? Podcaster Says He’s Getting Death Threats, Promises He ‘Won’t Run Away’

Apoorva Mukhija Faces Death Threats Amid India’s Got Latent YouTube Controversy

Apoorva Mukhija Faces Death Threats Amid India’s Got Latent YouTube Controversy

Lifestyle

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine

Valentine’s Day: 10 Thought-Provoking Love Quotes That Will Make You Rethink Love

Valentine’s Day: 10 Thought-Provoking Love Quotes That Will Make You Rethink Love

Valentine’s Week: No Means No-Love Is A Choice, Not A Demand

Valentine’s Week: No Means No-Love Is A Choice, Not A Demand

Valentine’s Week 2025: Who Says You Need A Partner? Here’s How To Celebrate Self-Love

Valentine’s Week 2025: Who Says You Need A Partner? Here’s How To Celebrate Self-Love

Valentine’s Week: Hug Day-Why A Hug Can Make You Healthier And Happier?

Valentine’s Week: Hug Day-Why A Hug Can Make You Healthier And Happier?

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox