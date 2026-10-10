‘Facial Recognition, Rooftop Spotters, Drones’: Delhi Police Rolls Out Massive Security For CJP’s ‘Jantar Mantar 2.0’ Over ‘Vote Chori’

More than 35,000 Delhi Police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed across the national capital as the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) holds its ‘Jantar Mantar 2.0’ mobilisation on Saturday, with the party demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the scrapping of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. A few protesters were already detained near Janpath in Connaught Place, while Delhi Police has maintained that permission for the October 10 demonstration was not granted.

CJP Delhi protest brings major security deployment across capital

The security plan covers Central Delhi and includes multiple Facial Recognition Systems, extra CCTV cameras, rooftop spotters and drones. Additional women personnel have been brought in from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. Police teams have also been told to detain anyone trying to stage the protest, regardless of where they are found.

Six centres have been identified to hold those detained: Chhatrasal Stadium, Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, Yamuna Sports Complex, Surajmal Stadium, Community Centre in Daulatpur and Community Centre in Pandrawal. Unlike the deployment during the INDIA bloc protest, police teams have now been authorised to carry lathis and batons. CAPF units have been directed not to issue weapons for deployment linked to the CJP Delhi protest, with letters sent to the concerned directorates over the allotment plan.

Dipke says CJP Delhi protest will continue despite arrest

CJP activist Abhijeet Dipke said he would not back down even if he was detained or arrested. In a self-recorded video posted on X, he urged people to join in large numbers but remain peaceful and disciplined. Dipke said he would leave Mumbai on Saturday morning and did not know whether he would be arrested at the airport or later.

“So my only request to all of you is that in case I am detained or in case I am arrested, I have no fear of that. If this government wants to invoke the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against me, the National Security Act (NSA), or whatever they want to invoke, you can do so. But what I am fighting for, what CJP is fighting for, is free and fair elections. We need free and fair elections, and those elections cannot happen without the resignation of Gyanesh Kumar, cannot happen without scrapping SIR, and cannot happen without an independent selection procedure through which Election Commissioners are selected. That process needs to be neutral and independent. Without that, free and fair elections cannot happen,” he said.

CJP Delhi protest demands focus on election process

CJP has said the mobilisation is aimed at seeking accountability over SIR. The party’s demands include free and fair elections, Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation, withdrawal of the SIR exercise and an independent process for selecting Election Commissioners. In an Instagram post, CJP said, “10th October. Jantar Mantar 2.0. We’re coming together again to raise our voice against Gyanesh Kumar. Thousands of us are expected…”

Dipke described the demonstration as a fight to protect democracy and asked participants not to give authorities any reason to call the protest violent. “This is a fight to save the country’s democracy. Therefore, all of you, please come to Delhi’s Jantar Mantar tomorrow in large numbers. But again, my request to everyone is—remember, we are law-abiding citizens, we are peaceful citizens. So no mistake should be made from our end. We are not goons,” he said.

Home Ministry steps in as CJP Delhi protest raises law order concerns

The Union Home Ministry has also asked states and Union Territories to strengthen security arrangements. Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan told police chiefs to coordinate with Delhi Police and take preventive steps amid concerns that CJP supporters could try to enter Delhi despite the denial of permission.

“I write to draw your immediate attention to the grave law & order and public order implications arising from a proposed mass mobilisation by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, scheduled for 10.10.2026. Vide an official order issued by the Delhi Police, dated 09.10.2026 (copy enclosed), the request submitted on behalf of the CJP has been categorically rejected, and the proposed assembly stands prohibited,” the letter said.

The CJP Delhi protest comes as Opposition parties continue their campaign against SIR and alleged electoral irregularities. On Friday, INDIA bloc leaders met President Droupadi Murmu and submitted a memorandum listing four demands over alleged “vote chori”. The delegation was led by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and included Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, Samajwadi Party leader Rajiv Rai, NCP leader Supriya Sule, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah, CPI(M) leader MA Baby, CPI leader D Raja, RJD leaders Tejashwi Yadav and Manoj Jha, and VCK chief Thol. Thirumavalavan.

After the closed-door meeting, Gandhi said the President had not denied the Opposition’s allegations and had asked them to provide evidence. Banerjee said Murmu assured the delegation that she would examine the details and had asked the Opposition to submit evidence. The meeting followed an Opposition agitation and march over SIR, with MPs also criticising security arrangements, metro station closures and internet restrictions in Delhi.

(with inputs from ANI)

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