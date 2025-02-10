Home
Monday, February 10, 2025
Facing Criticism, Mamta Kulkarni Steps Down As Kinnar Akhara’s Mahamandaleshwar

Former Bollywood actress Mamta Kulkarni, who was recently appointed as Mahamandaleshwar of the Kinnar Akhara, has announced her resignation amid criticism and internal disputes within the organization.

Facing Criticism, Mamta Kulkarni Steps Down As Kinnar Akhara’s Mahamandaleshwar


Former Bollywood actress Mamta Kulkarni, who was recently appointed as Mahamandaleshwar of the Kinnar Akhara, has announced her resignation amid criticism and internal disputes within the organization. Her appointment sparked controversy, leading to her removal alongside her mentor, Acharya Laxmi Narayan Tripathi.

Controversial Appointment at Maha Kumbh Mela

On January 24, 2025, Mamta Kulkarni, 52, was consecrated as Mahamandaleshwar at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. The ceremony was conducted in the presence of Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Laxmi Narayan Tripathi and other spiritual leaders. Kulkarni was renamed Yamai Mamta Nand Giri during the event, along with five other individuals who also received the Mahamandaleshwar title.

Kulkarni’s appointment was met with opposition from Ajay Das, a senior figure in the Kinnar Akhara. He accused Laxmi Narayan Tripathi of disregarding Sanatan Dharma principles by appointing Kulkarni without following traditional procedures. He further criticized the inclusion of someone accused in a sedition case, questioning Kulkarni’s spiritual credentials.

Kulkarni’s Resignation and Response

In a video statement, Kulkarni announced her resignation, saying:

“I, Mahamandaleshwar Yamai Mamta Nandgiri, am stepping down from this position.”

She defended her spiritual journey, emphasizing her 25 years of penance under the guidance of her guru, Shri Chaitanya Gagangiri Maharaj.

“I don’t need to go to Kailash, Manasarovar, or the Himalayas because all the worlds are already in front of me,” she stated.

Kulkarni also addressed financial allegations, revealing that she did not have the requested ₹2 lakh for her appointment. Jai Ambagiri Mahamandaleshwar reportedly provided the funds from his own pocket. Kulkarni asserted that her resources came from spiritual penance rather than material pursuits.

Expulsion of Laxmi Narayan Tripathi

Alongside Kulkarni’s resignation, Acharya Laxmi Narayan Tripathi was also removed from the position of Acharya Mahamandaleshwar of the Kinnar Akhara. The organization cited Tripathi’s deviation from traditional practices as a primary reason for the decision.

The controversy surrounding Mamta Kulkarni’s appointment and resignation as Mahamandaleshwar highlights internal divisions and evolving dynamics within the Kinnar Akhara. As the organization faces scrutiny, its future direction remains uncertain amidst these significant changes.

