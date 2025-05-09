Fact Check: China Daily’s Report on Indian Jets Crashing in Kashmir is False

The news report by China Daily about three Indian jets crashing in Kashmir is false and is part of a propaganda aimed at spreading panic.

The news report by China Daily about three Indian jets crashing in Kashmir is false and is part of a propaganda aimed at spreading panic.

Claim: A news report by China Daily has falsely claimed that at least three Indian jets crashed in Kashmir, leading to widespread concern and speculation. The report, which has been circulating on various media platforms, has raised alarms about an alleged military escalation in the region.

Verification:

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) has issued a statement debunking this claim, labelling the report as false and part of a coordinated propaganda campaign.

Here is what you need to know:

The image is from 2019: The image being circulated along with the report is not related to any recent event. According to the PIB, the image in question is actually from an incident in 2019, not from any recent crash in Kashmir. This false image has been recycled to create panic and spread misinformation. False Information in the Report: The claim that three Indian jets have crashed in Kashmir is entirely fabricated. There have been no such incidents reported in the region recently, and the Indian Air Force has not confirmed any such crashes. The Origin of the Image: The image used in the false report originally came from an incident that took place in 2019, which involved a crash involving an Indian aircraft during an entirely different situation. For reference, this news report can be traced back to a 2019 article, which can be found here. Coordinated Propaganda Campaign: According to the PIB, this is part of a propaganda effort aimed at misleading the public and sowing confusion. The report is a deliberate attempt to create panic and fuel false narratives around the security situation in Kashmir, particularly between India and Pakistan.

A news report by @ChinaDaily falsely claims that at least three Indian jets crashed in Kashmir.#PIBFactCheck Advertisement · Scroll to continue ✅ The image is from an earlier incident from 2019. 🔗Here is a news report from 2019: https://t.co/0BeLRorOvF 🔴 This is part of a coordinated propaganda campaign… pic.twitter.com/E1OQaDYkHV — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 9, 2025

What You Should Do:

Verify Before Sharing : Always verify the authenticity of news reports, especially those concerning national security and sensitive military operations. Misinformation can cause unnecessary panic and confusion.

: Always verify the authenticity of news reports, especially those concerning national security and sensitive military operations. Misinformation can cause unnecessary panic and confusion. Report False Information : If you come across misleading or false reports like this one, it’s important to report them on social media platforms to curb the spread of misinformation.

: If you come across misleading or false reports like this one, it’s important to report them on social media platforms to curb the spread of misinformation. Rely on Official Sources: For accurate and credible information, always refer to official government sources like the Press Information Bureau (PIB), the Indian Air Force, or recognised news agencies.

