Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, May 9, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Fact Check: China Daily’s Report on Indian Jets Crashing in Kashmir is False

Fact Check: China Daily’s Report on Indian Jets Crashing in Kashmir is False

The news report by China Daily about three Indian jets crashing in Kashmir is false and is part of a propaganda aimed at spreading panic.

Fact Check: China Daily’s Report on Indian Jets Crashing in Kashmir is False

The news report by China Daily about three Indian jets crashing in Kashmir is false and is part of a propaganda aimed at spreading panic.


Claim: A news report by China Daily has falsely claimed that at least three Indian jets crashed in Kashmir, leading to widespread concern and speculation. The report, which has been circulating on various media platforms, has raised alarms about an alleged military escalation in the region.

Verification:

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) has issued a statement debunking this claim, labelling the report as false and part of a coordinated propaganda campaign.

Here is what you need to know:

  1. The image is from 2019: The image being circulated along with the report is not related to any recent event. According to the PIB, the image in question is actually from an incident in 2019, not from any recent crash in Kashmir. This false image has been recycled to create panic and spread misinformation.
  2. False Information in the Report: The claim that three Indian jets have crashed in Kashmir is entirely fabricated. There have been no such incidents reported in the region recently, and the Indian Air Force has not confirmed any such crashes.
  3. The Origin of the Image: The image used in the false report originally came from an incident that took place in 2019, which involved a crash involving an Indian aircraft during an entirely different situation. For reference, this news report can be traced back to a 2019 article, which can be found here.
  4. Coordinated Propaganda Campaign: According to the PIB, this is part of a propaganda effort aimed at misleading the public and sowing confusion. The report is a deliberate attempt to create panic and fuel false narratives around the security situation in Kashmir, particularly between India and Pakistan.

What You Should Do:

  • Verify Before Sharing: Always verify the authenticity of news reports, especially those concerning national security and sensitive military operations. Misinformation can cause unnecessary panic and confusion.
  • Report False Information: If you come across misleading or false reports like this one, it’s important to report them on social media platforms to curb the spread of misinformation.
  • Rely on Official Sources: For accurate and credible information, always refer to official government sources like the Press Information Bureau (PIB), the Indian Air Force, or recognised news agencies.

 

ALSO READ: Fact Check: Is NSA Ajit Doval on Facebook? The Viral Account Is FAKE

Filed under

China Daily India Pakistan tensions kashmir

Union MoS for Defence San

MoS Sanjay Seth Meets President Putin, Expresses Gratitude For Russia’s Support To India In Fight...
newsx

Bengaluru Woman Alleges Sexual Harassment by Regular Hairstylist During Home Appointment
newsx

Delhi Sounds Air Raid Sirens in Mock Drill as India-Pakistan Tensions Escalate
newsx

India Suspends IPL 2025 for One Week Amid Heightened India-Pakistan Tensions
The news report by China

Fact Check: China Daily’s Report on Indian Jets Crashing in Kashmir is False
newsx

Defence Ministry Issues 3-Year Order for Territorial Army Mobilization Across Commands
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

MoS Sanjay Seth Meets President Putin, Expresses Gratitude For Russia’s Support To India In Fight Against Terrorism

MoS Sanjay Seth Meets President Putin, Expresses Gratitude For Russia’s Support To India In Fight...

Bengaluru Woman Alleges Sexual Harassment by Regular Hairstylist During Home Appointment

Bengaluru Woman Alleges Sexual Harassment by Regular Hairstylist During Home Appointment

Delhi Sounds Air Raid Sirens in Mock Drill as India-Pakistan Tensions Escalate

Delhi Sounds Air Raid Sirens in Mock Drill as India-Pakistan Tensions Escalate

India Suspends IPL 2025 for One Week Amid Heightened India-Pakistan Tensions

India Suspends IPL 2025 for One Week Amid Heightened India-Pakistan Tensions

Defence Ministry Issues 3-Year Order for Territorial Army Mobilization Across Commands

Defence Ministry Issues 3-Year Order for Territorial Army Mobilization Across Commands

Entertainment

How Much Is Kangana Ranaut Charging For Her Hollywood Debut With Sylvester Stallone’s Daughter?

How Much Is Kangana Ranaut Charging For Her Hollywood Debut With Sylvester Stallone’s Daughter?

Fawad Khan Calls Operation Sindoor ‘Shameful’, Rupali Ganguly Hits Back: ‘You Working in India Was Shameful’

Fawad Khan Calls Operation Sindoor ‘Shameful’, Rupali Ganguly Hits Back: ‘You Working in India Was

My Utmost Respect To Armed Forces, Says Samay Raina As He Reveals How His Father Called Him One Last Time

My Utmost Respect To Armed Forces, Says Samay Raina As He Reveals How His Father

Is Bollywood Rushing To Register ‘Operation Sindoor’ After Pahalgam Attack Response?

Is Bollywood Rushing To Register ‘Operation Sindoor’ After Pahalgam Attack Response?

Adnan Sami Slams Pakistani Troll With Savage Reply Over Operation Sindoor Post

Adnan Sami Slams Pakistani Troll With Savage Reply Over Operation Sindoor Post

Lifestyle

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media