Fact Check: Did Government Announce ‘Paisa Double’ Scheme That Turns Rs 21,000, To Rs 500, 000 In Just 7 Days?

A video featuring Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has gone viral, where she is seen claiming that the Indian government is working on generating an automated income for citizens, assuring at least ₹50,000 per day. The clip has sparked widespread attention on social media, with many questioning the authenticity of this announcement.

Fact Check

Upon investigation, it is clear that the viral video is AI-generated and a deepfake. A closer look at the footage reveals noticeable inconsistencies in the minister’s facial expressions and lip movements, common indicators of manipulated content.

The Original Video: What Was Actually Said?

The real video, which has been misused to create the viral clip, dates back to February 2, 2025—an interview with news agency PTI. In the genuine footage, Sitharaman discusses tax relief measures in the Union Budget and the process of convincing bureaucrats about income tax rebates.

She never mentioned any government scheme guaranteeing ₹50,000 per day as automated income. The fabricated video has been altered to mislead viewers and spread misinformation.

VIDEO | Full Interview: “PM Modi was very clear, it was tough to convince board and ministry,” Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) tells PTI (@PTI_News) on making income up to ₹12 lakh tax-free WATCH Full Interview: https://t.co/ZiPGPKQYbc Subscribe to PTI’s… pic.twitter.com/WytBKrLRj5 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 2, 2025

Verdict: Misleading and False

The viral video falsely attributes statements to the Finance Minister. It is a digitally altered deepfake aimed at spreading misinformation. Citizens are urged to verify information from credible sources before sharing unverified claims on social media.

Stay vigilant against deepfake videos—always verify information from trusted sources and check for visual inconsistencies like unnatural lip movements or mismatched audio.

