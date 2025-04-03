Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, April 3, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Fact Check: Did Government Announce ‘Paisa Double’ Scheme That Turns Rs 21,000, To Rs 500, 000 In Just 7 Days?

Fact Check: Did Government Announce ‘Paisa Double’ Scheme That Turns Rs 21,000, To Rs 500, 000 In Just 7 Days?

A video featuring Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has gone viral, where she is seen claiming that the Indian government is working on generating an automated income for citizens, assuring at least ₹50,000 per day.

Fact Check: Did Government Announce ‘Paisa Double’ Scheme That Turns Rs 21,000, To Rs 500, 000 In Just 7 Days?


A video featuring Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has gone viral, where she is seen claiming that the Indian government is working on generating an automated income for citizens, assuring at least ₹50,000 per day. The clip has sparked widespread attention on social media, with many questioning the authenticity of this announcement.

Watch video here: 

Click here to watch – Video

 

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nitinkumar Shrimali (@shrimalinitinkumar)

Fact Check 

Upon investigation, it is clear that the viral video is AI-generated and a deepfake. A closer look at the footage reveals noticeable inconsistencies in the minister’s facial expressions and lip movements, common indicators of manipulated content.

The Original Video: What Was Actually Said?

The real video, which has been misused to create the viral clip, dates back to February 2, 2025—an interview with news agency PTI. In the genuine footage, Sitharaman discusses tax relief measures in the Union Budget and the process of convincing bureaucrats about income tax rebates.

She never mentioned any government scheme guaranteeing ₹50,000 per day as automated income. The fabricated video has been altered to mislead viewers and spread misinformation.

Verdict: Misleading and False

The viral video falsely attributes statements to the Finance Minister. It is a digitally altered deepfake aimed at spreading misinformation. Citizens are urged to verify information from credible sources before sharing unverified claims on social media.

Stay vigilant against deepfake videos—always verify information from trusted sources and check for visual inconsistencies like unnatural lip movements or mismatched audio.

Must Watch : Don’t Try To Disturb’: Mamata Banerjee On Ram Navami Procession Along Side Durga Puja

Filed under

AI Generated Video Finance Minister Fake Video viral video

newsx

Waqf Amendment Bill: Kiren Rijiju Seeks Rajya Sabha’s Nod Amidst Opposition’s ‘Anti-Muslim’ Claims
newsx

Fact Check: Did Government Announce ‘Paisa Double’ Scheme That Turns Rs 21,000, To Rs 500,...
India is assessing the im

‘Not A Setback’: India Assesses US President’s Donald Trump’s Trade Tariffs
The Bay of Bengal Initiat

What Is BIMSTEC? PM Modi Arrives In Bangkok Ahead Of The Summit
newsx

Citizens Raise Concern Over Demolition Of British Era Building In Assam
newsx

Supreme Court Judges To Publicly Disclose Assets In Landmark Move
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Waqf Amendment Bill: Kiren Rijiju Seeks Rajya Sabha’s Nod Amidst Opposition’s ‘Anti-Muslim’ Claims

Waqf Amendment Bill: Kiren Rijiju Seeks Rajya Sabha’s Nod Amidst Opposition’s ‘Anti-Muslim’ Claims

‘Not A Setback’: India Assesses US President’s Donald Trump’s Trade Tariffs

‘Not A Setback’: India Assesses US President’s Donald Trump’s Trade Tariffs

What Is BIMSTEC? PM Modi Arrives In Bangkok Ahead Of The Summit

What Is BIMSTEC? PM Modi Arrives In Bangkok Ahead Of The Summit

Citizens Raise Concern Over Demolition Of British Era Building In Assam

Citizens Raise Concern Over Demolition Of British Era Building In Assam

Supreme Court Judges To Publicly Disclose Assets In Landmark Move

Supreme Court Judges To Publicly Disclose Assets In Landmark Move

Entertainment

Bollywood Actor Arshad Warsi Caught In Hilarious IPL Mix-Up After Arshad Khan Dismisses Virat Kohli

Bollywood Actor Arshad Warsi Caught In Hilarious IPL Mix-Up After Arshad Khan Dismisses Virat Kohli

BTS World Tour 2025: When Will The Band Reunite? HYBE CEO Reveals Plans

BTS World Tour 2025: When Will The Band Reunite? HYBE CEO Reveals Plans

BCCI Plans To Scrap Pataudi Trophy? Sharmila Tagore Breaks Silence On Cricket’s Big Change!

BCCI Plans To Scrap Pataudi Trophy? Sharmila Tagore Breaks Silence On Cricket’s Big Change!

Hollywood Icon Val Kilmer Dies At 65 – Remembering His Best Roles From ‘Top Gun’ To ‘Tombstone’

Hollywood Icon Val Kilmer Dies At 65 – Remembering His Best Roles From ‘Top Gun’

Is Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies Plagiarized To Burqa City?

Is Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies Plagiarized To Burqa City?

Lifestyle

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank Ideas

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture And Heritage

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture