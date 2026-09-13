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Home > India News > Fact Check: Did Iran President Pezeshkian Touch A Hindu Saint’s Feet? Viral Video Has A Different Story

Fact Check: Did Iran President Pezeshkian Touch A Hindu Saint’s Feet? Viral Video Has A Different Story

A viral video claimed that Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian touched the feet of a Hindu spiritual leader in Delhi. But the Iranian Embassy has now clarified what the video actually shows.

Fact Check: Did Iran President Pezeshkian Touch A Hindu Saint’s Feet? Viral Video Has A Different Story

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Sun 2026-09-13 23:12 IST

A video is going viral on social media which involves the Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. The clip sparked a huge buzz as several users claimed that Pezeshkian touched the feet of a Hindu spiritual leader during his Delhi visit. According to reports, the video was reportedly connected to an event which took place at a hotel in New Delhi. The viral video showed Pezeshkian bending down near Jagadguru Swami Satishacharya Maharaj.

Several social media posts presented the moment as the Iranian President seeking blessings from the Hindu spiritual leader. However, the viral claim has now taken a sharp turn.

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Fact Check: Iranian Embassy Rejects Viral Claim

Sources in the Iranian Embassy have reportedly rejected the claim that Pezeshkian touched anyone’s feet. According to the clarification, the Iranian President was actually bending down to pick up a letter or document that had fallen during the interaction.

The key clarification from the embassy was: “He bent down not to touch the feet, but to pick up a letter.”

The embassy sources also said that the video was either edited or presented without the proper context. This created a misleading impression about what happened at the event. The clarification has put a question mark over the viral interpretation of the footage.

What Happened At The Oberoi Hotel?

The incident took place during a special reception and dialogue programme at The Oberoi Hotel in New Delhi. The event was organised by Iran’s ambassador and diplomats. It brought together several Indian religious leaders, intellectuals and business figures.

Jagadguru Swami Satishacharya Maharaj was also one of the attendees. While addressing the gathering, Jagadguru discussed the spiritual values of Sanatan Dharma and the significance of living peacefully in harmony.

Event Focused On India-Iran Cultural Ties

The event also served the purpose of enhancing cultural relations between India and Iran. The event highlighted the aspect of people-to-people diplomacy and enhanced social-cultural relations between the two countries.

Some notable personalities who attended the event included Mirwaiz Umar Farooq (Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference), Agha Syed Hassan Mosavi Al-Safvi (Shia Muslim leader from Kashmir), Imran Raza Ansari and Jain monk Acharya Lokesh Muni.
The viral video had sparked speculation online. The Iranian Embassy’s clarification, however, has offered a different account of the brief moment captured on camera.

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Fact Check: Did Iran President Pezeshkian Touch A Hindu Saint’s Feet? Viral Video Has A Different Story
Tags: Delhi viral videoIran India relationsJagadguru Swami Satishacharya MaharajPezeshkian latest newsviral video fact check

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Fact Check: Did Iran President Pezeshkian Touch A Hindu Saint’s Feet? Viral Video Has A Different Story

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Fact Check: Did Iran President Pezeshkian Touch A Hindu Saint’s Feet? Viral Video Has A Different Story

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Fact Check: Did Iran President Pezeshkian Touch A Hindu Saint’s Feet? Viral Video Has A Different Story
Fact Check: Did Iran President Pezeshkian Touch A Hindu Saint’s Feet? Viral Video Has A Different Story
Fact Check: Did Iran President Pezeshkian Touch A Hindu Saint’s Feet? Viral Video Has A Different Story
Fact Check: Did Iran President Pezeshkian Touch A Hindu Saint’s Feet? Viral Video Has A Different Story
Fact Check: Did Iran President Pezeshkian Touch A Hindu Saint’s Feet? Viral Video Has A Different Story

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