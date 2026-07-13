Fact Check: Did the Government Release Internship Forms for Students? Here’s the Truth

A fake Google Form is circulating online which claims to offer internships for doctors and other professionals, allegedly approved by the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) and the Ministry of Corporate Affairs. Indian government has issued a warning against any such claims.

Government Calls These Internship Forms Fake

The fact check has been done by the Press Information Bureau (PIB), clarifying that all the internship claims are fake. While talking to X, the fact check wing of PIB mentioned that neither the Ministry of MSME nor the Ministry of Corporate Affairs issued a notification or application form for a similar internship programme.

While sharing the post, they wrote the caption that reads, “A Google Form is being circulated on social media claiming to offer an internship for doctors and professionals allegedly approved by the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) and the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA).” They also made a claim alongside that, ‘This claim is FAKE.’

A Google Form is being circulated on social media claiming to offer an internship for doctors and professionals allegedly approved by the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) and the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA).#PIBFactCheck ❌ This claim is FAKE. ✅… pic.twitter.com/Rj48x3HpUu — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) July 12, 2026

Fake Internship for Alleged Medical, Healthcare, and B.Tech Students

The alleged form stated that the Internship for students from Technical, Medical, pharmacy, and management backgrounds who are aspiring to get hands-on industry exposure and practical knowledge.

The fake online internship titled ‘2-month’ was created for ‘medical, healthcare and B.Tech students and aspiring professionals interested in the intersection of healthcare and technology.’

“The program is conducted by experienced doctors, medical practitioners, healthcare experts, and technology professionals associated with leading healthcare and technology organizations,” the form also read. It further lured students to share their details for ‘registration.’

The PIB also warned people against clicking on such fake and dubious links or websites. Also, it was warned not to share their personal details on any unverified platforms.

“No official notification or application form for such an internship programme has been issued by MSME or MCA. Do not click on suspicious links or webpages or share your personal information on unverified platforms. For authentic information, rely only on official government websites and verified sources.” PIB has also requested citizens to report any such suspicious claims.

How to Report Fake Content on PIB?

You can report fake post/content on WhatsApp, i.e., +91 8799711259 and Email: factcheck@pib.gov.in.