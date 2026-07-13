LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War
LIVE TV
Home > India News > Fact Check: Did the Government Release Internship Forms for Students? Here’s the Truth

Fact Check: Did the Government Release Internship Forms for Students? Here’s the Truth

PIB has debunked a fake internship notice claiming to offer opportunities for medical, B.Tech and other students with approval from the MSME and Corporate Affairs ministries.

Fact Check: Did the Government Release Internship Forms for Students? Here’s the Truth

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Last updated: Mon 2026-07-13 15:07 IST

A fake Google Form is circulating online which claims to offer internships for doctors and other professionals, allegedly approved by the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) and the Ministry of Corporate Affairs. Indian government has issued a warning against any such claims.

Government Calls These Internship Forms Fake

The fact check has been done by the Press Information Bureau (PIB), clarifying that all the internship claims are fake. While talking to X, the fact check wing of PIB mentioned that neither the Ministry of MSME nor the Ministry of Corporate Affairs issued a notification or application form for a similar internship programme.

You Might Be Interested In

While sharing the post, they wrote the caption that reads, “A Google Form is being circulated on social media claiming to offer an internship for doctors and professionals allegedly approved by the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) and the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA).” They also made a claim alongside that, ‘This claim is FAKE.’

Fake Internship for Alleged Medical, Healthcare, and B.Tech Students

The alleged form stated that the Internship for students from Technical, Medical, pharmacy, and management backgrounds who are aspiring to get hands-on industry exposure and practical knowledge.

The fake online internship titled ‘2-month’ was created for ‘medical, healthcare and B.Tech students and aspiring professionals interested in the intersection of healthcare and technology.’

“The program is conducted by experienced doctors, medical practitioners, healthcare experts, and technology professionals associated with leading healthcare and technology organizations,” the form also read. It further lured students to share their details for ‘registration.’

The PIB also warned people against clicking on such fake and dubious links or websites. Also, it was warned not to share their personal details on any unverified platforms.

“No official notification or application form for such an internship programme has been issued by MSME or MCA. Do not click on suspicious links or webpages or share your personal information on unverified platforms. For authentic information, rely only on official government websites and verified sources.” PIB has also requested citizens to report any such suspicious claims.

How to Report Fake Content on PIB?

You can report fake post/content on WhatsApp, i.e., +91 8799711259 and Email: factcheck@pib.gov.in.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Fact Check: Did the Government Release Internship Forms for Students? Here’s the Truth
Tags: Governmenthome-hero-pos-15

RELATED News

Who Stole Ram Mandir Donations? Supreme Court Seeks SIT Report; Will CBI Take Over Probe?

Big Win For Vijay-Led Tamil Nadu Govt: Here’s Why Supreme Court Stayed Madras HC’s Cow Slaughter Ban

Nearly 350 Madrasa Staff Seek Salaries, SC Says No: What Happens Next in Bengal’s Education Battle?

Amarnath Yatra Bus Accident: 18 Pilgrims Injured After Two Buses, Car Collide on Jammu-Srinagar Highway

Watch: Puja Inside Moving Train Goes Viral After ‘Suhagrat Coach’; Can You Also Book a Private Saloon Coach?

LATEST NEWS

Yogi Government’s Zero Poverty Campaign Gathers Pace, Government Schemes Reach 4.25 Lakh Families

From Dinner Delay to Deadly Attack: How a South Delhi Murder Unfolded That Shocked Many

Chief Minister Yogi Inaugurates Boys’ and Girls’ Hostels At Ayush University

Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 3: Ajay Devgn’s Comedy Crosses Rs 50 Crore In India, Eyes Rs 100 Crore Worldwide

CM Yogi Adityanath Plants Sapling Along Tal Ring Road

Planning To Buy iPhone 18 Pro Max? Here’s Why You May Have To Pay Nearly Rs 30,000 More

What Is EPFO’s VISHWAS 2026 Scheme? Know Eligibility, Benefits and How the One-Time Settlement Works

Iran ‘Revenge List’ Out: Trump, Netanyahu Among 13 World Leaders Named; Who Else Is on It?

Fact Check: Did the Government Release Internship Forms for Students? Here’s the Truth

Jana Nayagan UK Release: Vijay’s Film Gets Uncut Release; Check Date And Viewing Details

Fact Check: Did the Government Release Internship Forms for Students? Here’s the Truth

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Fact Check: Did the Government Release Internship Forms for Students? Here’s the Truth

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Fact Check: Did the Government Release Internship Forms for Students? Here’s the Truth
Fact Check: Did the Government Release Internship Forms for Students? Here’s the Truth
Fact Check: Did the Government Release Internship Forms for Students? Here’s the Truth
Fact Check: Did the Government Release Internship Forms for Students? Here’s the Truth

QUICK LINKS