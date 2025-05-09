Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, May 9, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Fact Check: Is NSA Ajit Doval on Facebook? The Viral Account Is FAKE

Fact Check: Is NSA Ajit Doval on Facebook? The Viral Account Is FAKE

NSA Ajit Doval does not maintain any social media presence on Facebook, nor has he authorised anyone to operate such an account on his behalf.

Fact Check: Is NSA Ajit Doval on Facebook? The Viral Account Is FAKE

NSA Ajit Doval does not maintain any social media presence on Facebook, nor has he authorised anyone to operate such an account on his behalf.


Claim: A Facebook account claiming to represent National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval posted alarming information regarding a potential cyberattack from Pakistan. The post, written in broken English, warned citizens to avoid messages or calls from unknown numbers and to share the information to remain alert.

“Important information: Very big news. Pakistan is preparing for cyberattacks all over. Now coward country Pakistan is preparing for cyber attack secretly. Avoid clicking messages or picking up the phone from anonymous number. And share this information to everyone. Cooperate, alert everyone. Stay awake,” the post read.

Verification: The Press Information Bureau (PIB) issued an official statement on Friday clarifying that the Facebook account in question is fake.

Here is what you need to know:

  1. Ajit Doval does not have an official Facebook account: The National Security Advisor does not maintain any social media presence on Facebook, nor has he authorised anyone to operate such an account on his behalf, according to the PIB.
  2. The account that shared the post appears to be fraudulent, and citizens have been urged to be cautious and not engage with any fake profiles that claim to represent senior government officials, including Ajit Doval.
  3. In cases of national security threats or important alerts, citizens should rely on official government sources like the Press Information Bureau, the Ministry of Home Affairs, or other authorised agencies instead of unverified social media accounts.

The contents of the post raised concerns about an imminent cyberattack by Pakistan, warning people to be cautious of anonymous calls or messages. While the issue of cybersecurity is an ongoing concern globally, there is no verified information available to support the claims made in the post.

Such messages, especially when they come from unauthorised accounts, only serve to create unnecessary panic and confusion among the public. This particular post, characterised by poor grammar and sensational language, further undermined its credibility.

What You Should Do:

  • Do not share such messages: If you encounter posts like this, avoid spreading them further.
  • Verify information: Always check official sources like PIB, government websites, and recognised media outlets for accurate and updated information.
  • Report Fake Accounts: If you come across accounts claiming to represent government officials, report them to Facebook for impersonation. Stay informed through authentic sources to avoid falling victim to misinformation or scams.

ALSO READ: PIB Fact Check: Seven Times When Pakistani Social Media Accounts Tried To Spread Misinformation

Filed under

nsa ajit doval NSA Doval on Facebook Press Information Bureau

Indigo

IndiGo Cancels Flights To 11 Indian Cities Amid India-Pakistan Tensions; Airports Tighten Security
The World Bank has no rol

World Bank Has No Role Beyond A Facilitator On Indus Waters Treaty Between India and...
newsx

NIA Files Additional Charges Against 4 Accused In Bihar AK-47 Rifle Seizure Case
Kangana Ranaut

How Much Is Kangana Ranaut Charging For Her Hollywood Debut With Sylvester Stallone’s Daughter?
Jefferies Increases Inves

Jefferies Increases Investment Exposure To India, Boosts Confidence In Economic Growth
PM Modi on Friday conveye

PM Modi Extends Greetings to Pope Leo XIV as the Newly-Elected Pontiff Holds First Mass
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

IndiGo Cancels Flights To 11 Indian Cities Amid India-Pakistan Tensions; Airports Tighten Security

IndiGo Cancels Flights To 11 Indian Cities Amid India-Pakistan Tensions; Airports Tighten Security

World Bank Has No Role Beyond A Facilitator On Indus Waters Treaty Between India and Pakistan: President Ajay Banga

World Bank Has No Role Beyond A Facilitator On Indus Waters Treaty Between India and...

NIA Files Additional Charges Against 4 Accused In Bihar AK-47 Rifle Seizure Case

NIA Files Additional Charges Against 4 Accused In Bihar AK-47 Rifle Seizure Case

How Much Is Kangana Ranaut Charging For Her Hollywood Debut With Sylvester Stallone’s Daughter?

How Much Is Kangana Ranaut Charging For Her Hollywood Debut With Sylvester Stallone’s Daughter?

Jefferies Increases Investment Exposure To India, Boosts Confidence In Economic Growth

Jefferies Increases Investment Exposure To India, Boosts Confidence In Economic Growth

Entertainment

How Much Is Kangana Ranaut Charging For Her Hollywood Debut With Sylvester Stallone’s Daughter?

How Much Is Kangana Ranaut Charging For Her Hollywood Debut With Sylvester Stallone’s Daughter?

Fawad Khan Calls Operation Sindoor ‘Shameful’, Rupali Ganguly Hits Back: ‘You Working in India Was Shameful’

Fawad Khan Calls Operation Sindoor ‘Shameful’, Rupali Ganguly Hits Back: ‘You Working in India Was

My Utmost Respect To Armed Forces, Says Samay Raina As He Reveals How His Father Called Him One Last Time

My Utmost Respect To Armed Forces, Says Samay Raina As He Reveals How His Father

Is Bollywood Rushing To Register ‘Operation Sindoor’ After Pahalgam Attack Response?

Is Bollywood Rushing To Register ‘Operation Sindoor’ After Pahalgam Attack Response?

Adnan Sami Slams Pakistani Troll With Savage Reply Over Operation Sindoor Post

Adnan Sami Slams Pakistani Troll With Savage Reply Over Operation Sindoor Post

Lifestyle

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media