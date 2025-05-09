Fact Check: Is NSA Ajit Doval on Facebook? The Viral Account Is FAKE

NSA Ajit Doval does not maintain any social media presence on Facebook, nor has he authorised anyone to operate such an account on his behalf.

NSA Ajit Doval does not maintain any social media presence on Facebook, nor has he authorised anyone to operate such an account on his behalf.

Claim: A Facebook account claiming to represent National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval posted alarming information regarding a potential cyberattack from Pakistan. The post, written in broken English, warned citizens to avoid messages or calls from unknown numbers and to share the information to remain alert.

“Important information: Very big news. Pakistan is preparing for cyberattacks all over. Now coward country Pakistan is preparing for cyber attack secretly. Avoid clicking messages or picking up the phone from anonymous number. And share this information to everyone. Cooperate, alert everyone. Stay awake,” the post read.

Verification: The Press Information Bureau (PIB) issued an official statement on Friday clarifying that the Facebook account in question is fake.

Is NSA Ajit Doval on Facebook⁉️#PIBFactCheck Advertisement · Scroll to continue 🛑 This Facebook account is FAKE ✅ The National Security Advisor does NOT have an official Facebook account. ✅Citizens are advised to exercise caution and not engage with any impostor or fake profiles claiming to represent… pic.twitter.com/N6WNw4f4H5 — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 9, 2025

Here is what you need to know:

Ajit Doval does not have an official Facebook account: The National Security Advisor does not maintain any social media presence on Facebook, nor has he authorised anyone to operate such an account on his behalf, according to the PIB. The account that shared the post appears to be fraudulent, and citizens have been urged to be cautious and not engage with any fake profiles that claim to represent senior government officials, including Ajit Doval. In cases of national security threats or important alerts, citizens should rely on official government sources like the Press Information Bureau, the Ministry of Home Affairs, or other authorised agencies instead of unverified social media accounts.

The contents of the post raised concerns about an imminent cyberattack by Pakistan, warning people to be cautious of anonymous calls or messages. While the issue of cybersecurity is an ongoing concern globally, there is no verified information available to support the claims made in the post.

Such messages, especially when they come from unauthorised accounts, only serve to create unnecessary panic and confusion among the public. This particular post, characterised by poor grammar and sensational language, further undermined its credibility.

What You Should Do:

Do not share such messages : If you encounter posts like this, avoid spreading them further.

: If you encounter posts like this, avoid spreading them further. Verify information : Always check official sources like PIB, government websites, and recognised media outlets for accurate and updated information.

: Always check official sources like PIB, government websites, and recognised media outlets for accurate and updated information. Report Fake Accounts: If you come across accounts claiming to represent government officials, report them to Facebook for impersonation. Stay informed through authentic sources to avoid falling victim to misinformation or scams.

ALSO READ: PIB Fact Check: Seven Times When Pakistani Social Media Accounts Tried To Spread Misinformation