Fact Check: Viral Video of MLRS Barrage Falsely Claimed as Pakistani Attack on India

Claim: A video showing a heavy MLRS (Multiple Launch Rocket Systems) barrage is circulating online, with claims that it depicts a real Pakistani attack on India. The video has sparked widespread panic and alarm across social media platforms, with many believing it to be a recent escalation in the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan.

Verification: The Press Information Bureau (PIB) has officially debunked these claims, issuing a statement on X to clarify the origin and nature of the video.

Here is what you need to know:

The footage is from a video game: The heavy MLRS barrage shown in the video is not real, nor is it a depiction of any actual military action between India and Pakistan. According to the PIB, the footage originates from a video game and has been available online for over three years. The video has no connection to the current geopolitical situation between India and Pakistan. No link to current India-Pakistan tensions: The video being shared online has no relevance to the ongoing military operations or incidents involving India and Pakistan. The misleading video is a propaganda tool aimed at spreading false information. The video’s original source: The video was first posted on YouTube and can be found with the title here, which further confirms its origins as part of a digital simulation, not an actual military operation. Stay cautious and verify information: The PIB’s warning emphasises the importance of verifying content before sharing it, especially when it involves sensitive national security issues. Such misinformation can lead to unnecessary panic and confusion among the public.

🚨 Pakistan Propaganda Alert! A video showing a heavy MLRS (Multiple Launch Rocket Systems) barrage is being falsely shared as a real Pakistani attack on India.#PIBFactCheck Advertisement · Scroll to continue ✅ The video is from a video game and has been online for over 3 years. ✅ It has no connection to… pic.twitter.com/VXAE93YfXs — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 9, 2025

On Thursday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh conducted a high-level review of the country’s security situation in the aftermath of a foiled drone strike launched by Pakistan. The meeting, held at South Block in New Delhi, was attended by top military officials, including:

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan

Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi

Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh

Defence Secretary RK Singh

This review followed Operation Sindoor, targeting nine terrorist infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The operation was a direct retaliation to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed.

Military Actions on the Ground

Meanwhile, on the night of May 8-9, the Indian Army successfully repelled multiple drone attacks along the Western Border and the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir. In addition, Pakistani troops engaged in numerous ceasefire violations along the LoC, prompting an immediate response from Indian forces.

“Pakistan Armed Forces launched multiple attacks using drones and other munitions along the entire Western Border on the intervening night of May 8 and 9, 2025. Pakistani troops also resorted to numerous ceasefire violations (CFVs) along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. The drone attacks were effectively repulsed, and a befitting reply was given to the CFVs. The Indian Army remains committed to safeguarding the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the nation. All nefarious designs will be responded to with force,” the Indian Army said, according to ANI.

What You Should Do:

Do not share unverified videos : The viral MLRS video is a misleading piece of content and is not related to the current conflict between India and Pakistan. Always verify videos and information before forwarding them, especially in times of heightened military tensions.

: The viral MLRS video is a misleading piece of content and is not related to the current conflict between India and Pakistan. Always verify videos and information before forwarding them, especially in times of heightened military tensions. Stay informed from official sources : Rely on government agencies like the Press Information Bureau (PIB) and other credible news outlets for accurate information related to national security.

: Rely on government agencies like the Press Information Bureau (PIB) and other credible news outlets for accurate information related to national security. Report false information: If you come across misleading or fabricated videos or reports, it’s crucial to report them on social media platforms to prevent the spread of misinformation.

The video showing a heavy MLRS barrage being falsely claimed as a real Pakistani attack on India is part of a misinformation campaign. As tensions between India and Pakistan continue to simmer, it is essential for the public to remain vigilant and verify information before sharing it to avoid fuelling propaganda or panic.

