Tuesday, April 8, 2025
Live Tv
  • Fact Check: Was That Alcohol In The Viral Delhi Metro Video?

Fact Check: Was That Alcohol In The Viral Delhi Metro Video?

The video was originally posted on Instagram by a user named Food Republic INDIA. In the short clip, the man is seen pouring a fizzy drink into a glass and sipping it while casually peeling and eating a boiled egg inside the metro.

(Photos credits: Food Republic INDIA/Instagram)


A video showing a man seemingly drinking alcohol inside a Delhi Metro coach has gone viral, sparking outrage across social media platforms. However, the truth behind the clip has now come to light what appeared to be alcohol was actually a non-alcoholic beverage, Appy Fizz.

The video was originally posted on Instagram by a user named Food Republic INDIA. In the short clip, the man is seen pouring a fizzy drink into a glass and sipping it while casually peeling and eating a boiled egg inside the metro. The content quickly spread to X, where many users assumed he was consuming alcohol in public transport, violating Delhi Metro’s rules.

Social media users criticized the act, calling it inappropriate and questioning the lack of action by authorities. But the man soon clarified the situation, stating in his caption that the drink in question was “Appy Fizz,” a popular sparkling apple juice, and not an alcoholic beverage.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Food Republic INDIA (@foodrepublicindia)

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has not issued an official response yet, but the incident adds to a growing list of unusual and bizarre behavior captured inside metro coaches. Just last week, a video surfaced on Reddit showing a man dancing and singing loudly in a Delhi Metro compartment, drawing similar reactions online.

While such videos often go viral for their entertainment value, they also raise concerns about decorum and passenger conduct in public transportation.

