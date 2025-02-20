Home
Thursday, February 20, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Faecal Coliform Bacteria In Sangam Water, How Bad Is It For Your Health?

These bacteria, primarily Escherichia coli (E. coli), originate from human and animal waste contamination.

Faecal Coliform Bacteria In Sangam Water, How Bad Is It For Your Health?


Faecal coliform bacteria in the Maha Kumbh water pose serious health risks for devotees taking a holy dip. These bacteria, primarily Escherichia coli (E. coli), originate from human and animal waste contamination. Here’s how they can be harmful:

1. Waterborne Diseases

  • Diarrhea & Dysentery: Ingesting contaminated water can lead to severe diarrhea, stomach cramps, and dehydration.
  • Cholera & Typhoid: High levels of coliform bacteria indicate the possible presence of pathogens like Vibrio cholerae (cholera) and Salmonella typhi (typhoid fever).
  • Hepatitis A & E: These viruses spread through fecal contamination and cause liver infections.

2. Skin & Eye Infections

  • Bathing in polluted water can cause rashes, skin infections, and fungal diseases.
  • Contact with contaminated water may lead to conjunctivitis (eye infections).

3. Ear & Respiratory Infections

  • Water entering the ears and nose can lead to infections and sinus-related illnesses.
  • Inhalation of water droplets containing bacteria may cause respiratory issues.

4. Weakened Immunity Risks

  • Children, elderly individuals, and people with weakened immune systems are at higher risk of infections.

What Can Be Done?

Authorities should ensure proper water quality monitoring, increase sewage treatment measures, and provide health advisories to pilgrims. Devotees should also take precautions like avoiding ingestion of water, using antiseptic washes after bathing, and staying informed about water quality updates.

Would you like me to refine this for a news article?

