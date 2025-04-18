Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, April 18, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Failed Intimate Relationships Result In Criminal Cases, Says Allahabad High Court

Failed Intimate Relationships Result In Criminal Cases, Says Allahabad High Court

In a recent case, the court granted bail to Arun Kumar Mishra, a 42-year-old married man accused of rape by a 25-year-old woman.

Failed Intimate Relationships Result In Criminal Cases, Says Allahabad High Court

Failed Intimate Relationships Result In Criminal Cases, Says Allahabad High Court


Allahabad High Court has raised concern over a rising trend where failed intimate relationships are being increasingly turned into criminal cases. The observation came while granting bail to a 42-year-old married man accused of rape by a 25-year-old woman.

Justice Krishan Pahal, while hearing the bail plea of Arun Kumar Mishra, noted that the complainant entered into a relationship with the accused with full awareness of his marital history. Mishra, who had previously been married three times, was granted bail after the court examined the delay in filing the FIR and the nature of the relationship.

“The FIR was filed after a delay of six months and seems to be more of an outcome of emotional fallout rather than a genuine grievance of criminal misconduct,” the court said in its order.

‘Casanova’

The applicant’s counsel argued that the relationship between the two was consensual, with the woman accompanying Mishra to various places and staying with him in hotels. Meanwhile, the complainant’s lawyer described Mishra as a “casanova” with a pattern of luring women into relationships despite being married.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Commenting on the larger social implications, the court remarked, “This case is reflective of a broader societal shift, where the sanctity and solemnity once associated with intimate relationships have seen a marked decline. The prevalence of transient and uncommitted relationships, often formed and dissolved at will, raises critical questions about individual responsibility and the misuse of legal provisions, especially when such relationships turn sour.”

The bench added that invoking penal laws in the aftermath of failed relationships is becoming increasingly common, and cautioned against giving “personal fallouts” a criminal dimension.

After reviewing the case documents, the delay in complaint, and the victim’s background as a well-qualified individual, the court found it appropriate to grant bail to the accused.

ALSO READ: Kailash Mansarovar Yatra Returns In 2025: What You Need To Know About New Routes And Diplomatic Talks

Filed under

Allahabad High Court failed relationships

In a sharp political atta

‘Half BJP And Half CPM’, Congress Leader K Muraleedharan Slams Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, Calls...
Dozens stood trial in Ist

Students And Journalists Stand Trial In Turkey Over Protests Against Mayor’s Arrest
newsx

Kesari Chapter 2 Reviews: Akshay Kumar’s Performance Wins Praise, Netizens Call It Award-Worthy – Read...
The US and Ukraine have s

US and Ukraine Sign Memorandum Of Intent For Minerals Deal. What Does It Include And...
Allahabad High Court has

Failed Intimate Relationships Result In Criminal Cases, Says Allahabad High Court
newsx

IPL 2025: Suryakumar Yadav Teases Abhishek Sharma, Checks His Pockets For Note After Viral Celebration
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

‘Half BJP And Half CPM’, Congress Leader K Muraleedharan Slams Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, Calls ‘Ardhanareeswaran’

‘Half BJP And Half CPM’, Congress Leader K Muraleedharan Slams Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, Calls...

Students And Journalists Stand Trial In Turkey Over Protests Against Mayor’s Arrest

Students And Journalists Stand Trial In Turkey Over Protests Against Mayor’s Arrest

Kesari Chapter 2 Reviews: Akshay Kumar’s Performance Wins Praise, Netizens Call It Award-Worthy – Read Online Reactions

Kesari Chapter 2 Reviews: Akshay Kumar’s Performance Wins Praise, Netizens Call It Award-Worthy – Read...

US and Ukraine Sign Memorandum Of Intent For Minerals Deal. What Does It Include And What Happens Next? Explained

US and Ukraine Sign Memorandum Of Intent For Minerals Deal. What Does It Include And...

IPL 2025: Suryakumar Yadav Teases Abhishek Sharma, Checks His Pockets For Note After Viral Celebration

IPL 2025: Suryakumar Yadav Teases Abhishek Sharma, Checks His Pockets For Note After Viral Celebration

Entertainment

Kesari Chapter 2 Reviews: Akshay Kumar’s Performance Wins Praise, Netizens Call It Award-Worthy – Read Online Reactions

Kesari Chapter 2 Reviews: Akshay Kumar’s Performance Wins Praise, Netizens Call It Award-Worthy – Read

King: Arshad Warsi Joins Shah Rukh Khan And Suhana Khan In Siddharth Anand’s Film

King: Arshad Warsi Joins Shah Rukh Khan And Suhana Khan In Siddharth Anand’s Film

Kamal Haasan And Mani Ratnam Reunite For ‘Thug Life’: South Indian Feast Steals The Show At Press Conference

Kamal Haasan And Mani Ratnam Reunite For ‘Thug Life’: South Indian Feast Steals The Show

Bollywood’s Philosophical Journey: How These Films Are Redefining the Meaning of Life

Bollywood’s Philosophical Journey: How These Films Are Redefining the Meaning of Life

What Went Wrong with Sikandar: Salman Khan’s Missed Shot at a Blockbuster

What Went Wrong with Sikandar: Salman Khan’s Missed Shot at a Blockbuster

Lifestyle

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave