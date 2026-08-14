“Fair and Secure”: President Droupadi Murmu Emphasizes Exam Reforms In Independence Day Eve Address

On the eve of India’s 80th Independence Day, President Droupadi Murmu stressed the urgent need to protect the nation’s youth and ensure that students have access to a fair, secure, and trustworthy examination system. Her remarks came against the backdrop of widespread student protests over alleged irregularities and paper leaks in competitive examinations, which led to the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan last month. The President’s comments carry significant weight as the government faces mounting pressure to restore public confidence in India’s examination system and address the growing concerns of students and parents.

Focus on Fair and Secure Examinations

President Murmu noted that the government is implementing comprehensive measures to reform public testing. She emphasized that these reforms must guarantee that students can take exams in a completely transparent, secure, and reliable environment. This focus on examination reforms follows weeks of nationwide protests triggered by irregularities surrounding the NEET-UG examination. Pradhan stepped down on July 25 amid sustained student demonstrations and intense political pressure.

‘Students Are the Makers of India’s Future’

In her address, President Murmu placed the aspirations of young Indians at the very center of the country’s development journey. Describing students as the “makers of India’s future,” she stressed the paramount need to safeguard their academic interests.

Her message comes at a crucial moment for millions of young aspirants preparing for high-stakes competitive examinations, where even a single administrative failure or leak can result in devastating academic and financial setbacks. The President’s emphasis on fairness reflects a widespread public demand for a system where merit alone rather than administrative lapses or systemic malpractice determines outcomes.

Operation Sindoor and Economic Confidence

Beyond education reforms, the President highlighted Operation Sindoor as a major milestone, describing it as a decisive demonstration of India’s military capability and its firm resolve to counter national security threats. The operation has featured prominently in her recent addresses to the nation as an example of India’s growing defense posture. Murmu expressed strong confidence in India’s economic trajectory despite ongoing volatility in the global market. She underlined the country’s inherent economic resilience, projecting optimism that India will remain on course to achieve its long-term development goals.

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