Faizabad MP Burst Into Tears Over Rape Of 22-Year Old, Calls ‘Ram And Sita’

Faizabad MP Awadhesh Prasad became emotional during a press conference today, vowing to resign from the Lok Sabha if justice is not served for the 22-year-old Dalit woman who was found raped and murdered near Ayodhya. The incident has sparked outrage, with the MP declaring his intent to raise the matter in Parliament and seek Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s intervention.

A viral video from the press meet shows Prasad in tears, questioning society’s failure to protect women. “We are failing to save our daughters. How will history judge us? Maryada Purushottam Ram, Mother Sita, where are you?” he said, visibly shaken. Others at the conference urged him to focus on ensuring justice for the victim.

The gruesome crime has added to the political tension ahead of the Milkipur Assembly bypoll in Ayodhya, where Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav are leading rival campaigns.

The victim, who had attended a religious gathering on Thursday night, was found dead in a canal the next day. Her family alleged police inaction, claiming they were told to search for her on their own when they first reported her missing. The body, they said, was found unclothed, with eyes missing, limbs tied, and severe injuries—indicating extreme brutality.

Authorities have launched an investigation, with police registering a missing complaint after the family’s report. Circle Officer Ashutosh Tiwari stated that an autopsy will determine the next steps.

The shocking nature of the crime has led to growing demands for justice, with political leaders and activists urging swift action.

