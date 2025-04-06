Home
Sunday, April 6, 2025
Live Tv
  Fake Cardiologist's Treatment Leads to Deaths Of 7 In MP Hospital; NHRC orders Probe

Fake Cardiologist’s Treatment Leads to Deaths Of 7 In MP Hospital; NHRC orders Probe

A heartbreaking case has emerged from Damoh district where seven people reportedly lost their lives after receiving treatment from a man pretending to be a cardiologist at a local missionary hospital. As families grieve and questions mount, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has stepped in to investigate.

A team from the NHRC will be stationed in Damoh from April 7 to 9 to examine the matter firsthand and gather testimonies, including from victims' families and local authorities.

A team from the NHRC will be stationed in Damoh from April 7 to 9 to examine the matter firsthand and gather testimonies, including from victims’ families and local authorities.

The Man Behind the Mask

According to a formal complaint filed with the NHRC by a local resident, the man operated under the name “Dr. N. John Camm”, presenting himself as a heart specialist educated and trained overseas. However, the complaint alleges that this identity was completely fake.

The man’s real name, according to the complaint, is Narendra Vikramaditya Yadav. Shockingly, he allegedly stole the name of a renowned UK-based cardiologist, Professor John Camm, to gain credibility and trust among unsuspecting patients.

“The real name of the said doctor is Narendra Vikramaditya Yadav, who was working in the cardiology department of the hospital under the fake name and patients died due to his wrong treatment,” the complaint states.

Seven Lives Lost in Just Weeks

The alleged treatments happened between January and February 2024, and multiple deaths reportedly followed. The complaint, filed by Deepak Tiwari, a resident of Jabalpur Naka in Damoh, accuses the hospital of allowing an unqualified and unauthorised individual to treat critical heart patients.

“Between January and February this year, many people died due to the treatment by an ineligible and unauthorised doctor in the cardiology department of the Damoh Mission Hospital,” Tiwari said in his complaint.

A Trail of Deception?

The complaint also claims that Narendra Yadav has a history of controversy, often leaving places before authorities or communities could take action. It paints a picture of a man moving through the system, using forged identities and false credentials to take advantage of vulnerable people.

“It has also come to light that the doctor concerned has been in constant controversies in the past and does not stay at any place for long,” the complaint added.

Human Rights Commission Steps In

NHRC member Priyank Kanoongo took swift notice of the complaint and has ordered a detailed investigation.

“A case of the untimely death of seven persons has come to light in a missionary hospital in Damoh where a fake doctor was operating on patients in the name of the treatment of heart disease,” Kanoongo posted on X.

The NHRC probe will also look into potential misuse of public money, as the hospital is reportedly covered under the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Yojana, a government health insurance scheme.

“According to the complaint, the said missionary hospital is covered under the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Yojana and hence government money has also been misused,” Kanoongo said.

Public Appeal for Testimonies

The NHRC has invited anyone with knowledge or experiences related to the case to meet with the investigation team in Damoh during their visit from April 7 to 9.

“The investigation team of the National Human Rights Commission constituted on my orders to investigate the case will camp in Damoh from 7th April to 9th April and investigate. If any victim or any other person wants to provide information related to the case, they can meet the investigation team in Damoh,” Kanoongo said on Sunday.

He confirmed that the team will examine the hospital, its staff, and local administrative officials as part of the inquiry.

Local Officials Respond

Damoh Collector Sudhir Kochar has acknowledged the seriousness of the complaint and confirmed a local investigation is underway.

“A complaint has been received in the matter and it is being investigated. Further action will be taken on the basis of the investigation report,” he said.

Hospital Silent So Far

Efforts to contact Mission Hospital authorities for comment have so far been unsuccessful. No public statement has been made by the hospital to clarify the situation or explain how a man with allegedly fake credentials was permitted to work in such a critical department.

As the investigation begins, grieving families and the local community are waiting for truth, accountability, and justice. For many, this case is not just about medical negligence but a betrayal of trust by institutions that were supposed to heal, not harm.

“After getting information about serious irregularities in the Mission Hospital, a written complaint has been filed with the NHRC and an inquiry has been ordered on it,” said complainant Deepak Tiwari.

newsx

