‘Fake Degree’ Tweet To Go, ‘Blackmailer’ Video To Be Blocked? Delhi High Court Pulls Up Mahua Moitra, Subhash Garg

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra has agreed to delete her tweet calling BJP MP Nishikant Dubey a “fake degree kism ke aadmi”, while former finance secretary Subhash Chandra Garg will ask a podcaster to block the portion of a video in which he allegedly called Dubey a “blackmailing kism ke aadmi”. The undertakings were given before the Delhi High Court on Tuesday during the hearing of a defamation case filed by Dubey against both Moitra and Garg. Justice Tushar Rao Gedela recorded their statements in the order and issued summons to the two defendants.

The court’s intervention came after Dubey’s counsel played a video of Garg using the word “blackmailer”. Justice Gedela objected strongly to the language, calling it intemperate and absolutely derogatory. The judge told Garg’s lawyer that the video should either be blocked or the court would pass an order.

What Delhi High Court said about the ‘blackmailer’ remark

During the hearing, Justice Gedela questioned whether Garg would take the allegation lightly if someone called him a blackmailer. The judge stressed that the court was not examining why the question had been asked or denying anyone an opportunity to file a reply, but that personal allegations against people with reputations could not be ignored.

“If they [Dubey] said you [Garg] are a blackmailer, will you take that lightly? We are not on why someone asked you [the question]. We are not denying you the opportunity to file a reply. These are two persons who have got a reputation. You think we don’t understand this? You can’t use a word like blackmailer for any person. It’s an intemperate word and absolutely derogatory. You want us to put this in writing? We will do that… You can’t call anybody by that name. The rest of the things are debatable. There is nothing intemperate in anything else you have said,” the court remarked.

Following the court’s objection, Advocate Samudra Sarangi, appearing for Garg and Moitra, said Garg would request the podcaster to block the relevant portion of the video. Sarangi explained that the podcast had been published by another person and that Garg would approach the person responsible for it.

Mahua Moitra agrees to remove tweet but keeps right to question degree

The Delhi High Court also asked Sarangi to obtain instructions on removing Moitra’s social media post. After some time, the lawyer told the bench that Moitra would delete the particular tweet but would retain her right to question Dubey’s educational qualifications.

Sarangi argued that the dispute between the two MPs was political. He said Dubey should produce his degree to counter Moitra’s claim that it was fake. The lawyer maintained that the court should consider the wider political context rather than treat the exchange as an isolated allegation.

Moitra’s tweet had supported Garg’s comments about Dubey and included the lines: “Yeh blackmailing kism ke aadmi hai”… yes 100% correct @Subhashgarg1960! Fake degree kism ke aadmi bhi. Don’t fear his defamation/ Lokpal/ ED/CBI threats – tell him to blow his pipe till he bursts. Well done, Sir for speaking the truth. Respect.”

The court recorded Moitra’s undertaking to remove the tweet. Her position, as conveyed by her counsel, was that deleting the post would not prevent her from raising questions about Dubey’s degree in the future.

How the Delhi High Court defamation dispute began

The case stems from Garg’s remarks on a podcast, where he allegedly described Dubey as a person who resorts to blackmail and claimed that the BJP MP had visited his office in 2018 to exert pressure over matters involving the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), transfers and contracts.

Dubey has denied visiting Garg’s office and accused the former bureaucrat of making false, malicious and defamatory allegations. He sent Garg a legal notice demanding an unconditional apology. Garg responded to the notice, following which Dubey filed the defamation case. Moitra was also sued for sharing the video and endorsing Garg’s remarks through her tweet.

During Tuesday’s hearing, Sarangi argued that Garg had been discussing GDP figures on the podcast and referred to Dubey only after a question prompted him to explain their past differences. He said Dubey had made personal remarks against Garg and that their dispute dated back to 2018.

“I did not engage with him. I am in a podcast, and I have some comments about the GDP numbers. Then a question comes, and I give background as to why this man has personal animus against me and that dates back to 2018. I have given a detailed account. He admits the interaction but disputes the contextualisation of one of the conversations,” Sarangi told the court.

The lawyer also challenged Dubey’s claim to interim relief, arguing that the BJP MP needed to establish why his version should carry greater weight. “It is his affidavit versus my affidavit. He must show that he has some extra credibility,” Sarangi said.

GDP growth row added to the feud between Dubey and Garg

The personal dispute intensified after Garg publicly questioned the Centre’s reported 7.8% GDP growth figure for the first quarter. Dubey responded by reviving his criticism of Garg’s tenure as a senior finance ministry bureaucrat and shared a March 2018 letter in which he had urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to review Garg’s macroeconomic policy framework.

Garg subsequently spoke about the alleged 2018 office visit on the podcast, claiming that Dubey had sought his intervention in matters concerning the LIC and other issues. Dubey denied the allegation and accused Garg of damaging his reputation with false claims.

The Delhi High Court has now recorded the undertakings concerning the tweet and podcast video while issuing summons to Moitra and Garg. The defamation case was filed through advocate Amit V Awasthi, while senior advocate Jeevesh Nagrath appeared and argued on behalf of Dubey.

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