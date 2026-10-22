Fake Notes in PNB Currency Chest:  2 Key Conspirators Arrested in Rs 17.29-Crore Racket in UP’s Saharanpur

In a major breakthrough into the probe in connection with the fake currency notes in Punjab National Bank (PNB) chest in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested two more alleged key conspirators in a counterfeit currency racket.

Fake notes worth Rs 17.29 crore were recovered from the currency chest of Punjab National Bank (PNB) in Saharanpur few months back.

The accused, Ajay Kumar and Harish Rounta, were arrested from Ambala in Haryana on October 16 and Manali in Himachal Pradesh on October 22, respectively, according to NIA statement.

The NIA probe alleged that the duo were involved in the illegal printing and supply of large quantities of counterfeit Indian currency notes, which allegedly reached the PNB currency chest in Saharanpur through other accused persons. They were also reportedly close associates of Adesh Choudhary and other accused arrested in connection with the case.

The probe relates to the alleged placement of counterfeit currency notes in the PNB currency chest at Civil Lines in Saharanpur. The matter came to light on August 29 this year when Sadar Bazar police in Saharanpur received information about the recovery of counterfeit currency notes with a face value of Rs 17.29 crore from the bank’s currency chest.

During the initial probe, the alleged involvement of three bank employees also surfaced. The bank subsequently suspended the employees.

The case was initially registered at Sadar Bazar police station under Section 178 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, against three accused. The NIA later re-registered the case on September 3.

Before the latest arrests, the NIA had arrested five other accused in connection with the case. Those arrested earlier include Amit Kumar, who was named in the original FIR, along with alleged key accused Adesh Choudhary, Mukesh Kumar, Rajender and Nitu.