LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > India News > Fake Notes in PNB Currency Chest:  2 Key Conspirators Arrested in Rs 17.29-Crore Racket in UP’s Saharanpur

Fake Notes in PNB Currency Chest:  2 Key Conspirators Arrested in Rs 17.29-Crore Racket in UP’s Saharanpur

The NIA probe alleged that the duo were involved in the illegal printing and supply of large quantities of counterfeit Indian currency notes, which allegedly reached the PNB currency chest in Saharanpur through other accused persons. They were also reportedly close associates of Adesh Choudhary and other accused arrested in connection with the case.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested two more alleged key conspirators in a counterfeit currency racket. (Pic: ANI)
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested two more alleged key conspirators in a counterfeit currency racket. (Pic: ANI)

Published By: Nakshab Khan
Published: Thu 2026-10-22 17:51 IST

In a major breakthrough into the probe in connection with the fake currency notes in Punjab National Bank (PNB) chest in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested two more alleged key conspirators in a counterfeit currency racket. 
 
Fake notes worth Rs 17.29 crore were recovered from the currency chest of Punjab National Bank (PNB) in Saharanpur few months back.
 
The accused, Ajay Kumar and Harish Rounta, were arrested from Ambala in Haryana on October 16 and Manali in Himachal Pradesh on October 22, respectively, according to NIA statement.
 
The NIA probe alleged that the duo were involved in the illegal printing and supply of large quantities of counterfeit Indian currency notes, which allegedly reached the PNB currency chest in Saharanpur through other accused persons. They were also reportedly close associates of Adesh Choudhary and other accused arrested in connection with the case.
 
The probe relates to the alleged placement of counterfeit currency notes in the PNB currency chest at Civil Lines in Saharanpur. The matter came to light on August 29 this year when Sadar Bazar police in Saharanpur received information about the recovery of counterfeit currency notes with a face value of Rs 17.29 crore from the bank’s currency chest.
 
During the initial probe, the alleged involvement of three bank employees also surfaced. The bank subsequently suspended the employees.
 
The case was initially registered at Sadar Bazar police station under Section 178 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, against three accused. The NIA later re-registered the case on September 3.
 
Before the latest arrests, the NIA had arrested five other accused in connection with the case. Those arrested earlier include Amit Kumar, who was named in the original FIR, along with alleged key accused Adesh Choudhary, Mukesh Kumar, Rajender and Nitu.
 
The NIA said the probe is continuing to uncover the full extent of the alleged conspiracy and identify and arrest the remaining co-accused and suspects. The agency is investigating how the counterfeit notes were allegedly printed, supplied and channelled into the PNB currency chest in Saharanpur.
You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Fake Notes in PNB Currency Chest:  2 Key Conspirators Arrested in Rs 17.29-Crore Racket in UP’s Saharanpur

RELATED News

Singer Rashmi Aarya And Music composer and Director Ramji Gulati Promotes the song “Maiya Ke Sang “Across Mumbai’s Biggest Festive Celebrations, Receives Overwhelming Love from Devotees

Gen Z doesn’t have an attention problem, education has a relevance problem, says educator Dr. Amol Gawande

4,000 Indian Pilgrims Stranded in Makkah, Madina Amid Flight Cancellations: Owaisi; 1 Indian Killed in Houthi Attack in Saudi Oil Refinery

Tamil Nadu Power Cut On October 23: Check Full List Of Areas Facing 5-Hour Electricity Shutdown

The Indian Pantry Gets a Berry Upgrade: 7 Everyday Foods That Pair Surprisingly Well with U.S. Cranberries

LATEST NEWS

Fastest 200 Runs in ODI: From Harry Brook To Shubman Gill, Top 5 Fastest Double Centuries In ODI History | Check Full List

AR Rahman Steals Show At Ramayana Music Launch With Soulful Tracks | WATCH

Fake Notes in PNB Currency Chest:  2 Key Conspirators Arrested in Rs 17.29-Crore Racket in UP’s Saharanpur

WATCH VIDEO: Harry Brook Smashes Fastest-Ever ODI Double Century As England Post Mammoth 429/4 vs Sri Lanka | PAK ODI Tri-Series

WATCH VIDEO: Naman Dhir Unleashes 15-Ball Carnage To Seal India’s Record Chase Against New Zealand | IND vs NZ 1st T20I

High-Speed Scorpio Collides With Bike on New Madhubani Four-Lane, Incense-Stick Businessman Dies on the Spot in Muzaffarpur

Watch Video: Daughter-in-Law Beats Father-in-Law In Busy Firozabad Market, Video Of Public Fight Goes Viral

IND vs NZ, 1st T20I: India Pull Off Record Chase As Naman Dhir, Sanju Samson Power 4-Wicket Win Over New Zealand In 1st T20I

‘Why Should Men Abstain From Physical Relations?’ Mufti Tariq Masood’s Remarks Leave Pakistani Actresses Yashma Gill, Nadia Hussain Furious

Bride Flees On Wedding Night After Allegedly Drugging Groom’s Milk, Stealing Rs 5 Lakh Jewellery In UP Amroha

Fake Notes in PNB Currency Chest:  2 Key Conspirators Arrested in Rs 17.29-Crore Racket in UP’s Saharanpur

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Fake Notes in PNB Currency Chest:  2 Key Conspirators Arrested in Rs 17.29-Crore Racket in UP’s Saharanpur

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Fake Notes in PNB Currency Chest:  2 Key Conspirators Arrested in Rs 17.29-Crore Racket in UP’s Saharanpur
Fake Notes in PNB Currency Chest:  2 Key Conspirators Arrested in Rs 17.29-Crore Racket in UP’s Saharanpur
Fake Notes in PNB Currency Chest:  2 Key Conspirators Arrested in Rs 17.29-Crore Racket in UP’s Saharanpur
Fake Notes in PNB Currency Chest:  2 Key Conspirators Arrested in Rs 17.29-Crore Racket in UP’s Saharanpur
Fake Notes in PNB Currency Chest:  2 Key Conspirators Arrested in Rs 17.29-Crore Racket in UP’s Saharanpur

QUICK LINKS