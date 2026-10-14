Fake Paneer In Delhi: High Court Seeks FSSAI, Centre’s Response To Plea Against Non-Dairy Products

The Delhi High Court sought responses from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), the Centre, the Delhi government and the Commissioner of Food Safety on a plea seeking action against non-dairy products allegedly being sold or served as paneer in the national capital. The petitioners also urged the court to order an enforcement drive ahead of the upcoming festive season, citing the need to protect consumers from misleading food labelling. However, the court declined to issue any interim directions for now and asked the authorities to file their replies within six weeks.

PIL Seeks Action Against Misleading Labelling

The public interest litigation (PIL) was filed by law student Ridhima Singh and advocate Avlokiteshwar Padmapani Sidharth. The plea seeks action against dairy analogues and non-dairy products allegedly being passed off as paneer without clearly informing consumers about their nature and ingredients. The petitioners have asked the Delhi government and food safety authorities to carry out regular inspections, sampling and testing of paneer across manufacturing units, wholesale markets, distributors, retail outlets and food service establishments.

No Blanket Ban on Plant-Based Products

The petitioners clarified that they are not seeking a blanket ban on lawful plant-based products or dairy analogues. Instead, they want authorities to act against products allegedly being sold as conventional paneer without adequate disclosure. The plea argues that clear labelling is essential so consumers can make informed choices about the food they buy and eat.

Court Awaits Authorities’ Response

With the festive season approaching, the petitioners stressed the importance of timely enforcement. However, the court has not ordered an immediate inspection drive. The authorities have been given six weeks to respond to the plea. The matter is expected to proceed after their replies are filed.

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