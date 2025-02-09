Home
Sunday, February 9, 2025
Fake Presidential Order Found In Saharanpur Jail For Release Of Murder Accused; Here’s What Happened Next

The fake order was sent to the Saharanpur district jail, allegedly from the so-called "President's Court," which directed the jail authority to release one Ajay, who is undergoing trial for a murder case.

Fake Presidential Order Found In Saharanpur Jail For Release Of Murder Accused; Here’s What Happened Next


In a shocking case of ‘fraud’ that has come to light at Saharanpur district jail, an order issued allegedly by the President of India for the release of a murder accused was found in the jail premises. The whole affair has sparked a full-fledged investigation from the authorities’ sidewhich has even registered an FIR against unknown persons who prepared the forged order.

The fake order was sent to the Saharanpur district jail, allegedly from the so-called “President’s Court,” which directed the jail authority to release one Ajay, who is undergoing trial for a murder case. Ajay is one of the accused in a high-profile murder case and is being tried by the Additional Sessions Judge in court.

Once the order reached the jail authorities, they started suspecting the genuineness of the order. The Senior Jail Superintendent, Satyaprakash, started an inquiry into the matter.  Once the documents were examined carefully, the order was found fraudulent. Satyaprakash claimed there was no entity or official body called “President’s Court” which immediately presented doubts regarding the order.

The forged document, which was allegedly signed by the President of India, directed the release of Ajay, an accused in a murder case. However, upon closer inspection, the document was found to be issued from the nonexistent “President’s Court.” Recognizing the irregularity, the jail officials immediately suspected that the order was fraudulent and swiftly initiated an internal investigation to verify its authenticity.

After verifying the forgery, the jail administration acted promptly. Senior Superintendent Satyaprakash informed the senior officials and filed a complaint with the police. The case was handled with the utmost seriousness because of the sensitive nature of the case and the potential consequences of releasing a prisoner based on a fraudulent order.

The police have registered an FIR at the Janakpuri police station against unknown individuals involved in the forgery. The investigation is now underway to identify those behind the fake order and determine their motives. The police have expressed concern over the attempt to deceive the jail authorities, highlighting the need for enhanced security and verification systems in the prison system.

Satyaprakash, the Senior Jail Superintendent, stressed that the jail administration acted swiftly to prevent any potential misuse of the forged document. He added that someone attempted to mislead the officials by forging an official presidential order, which could have led to the wrongful release of a murder accused.

ALSO READ: FIR Filed Against Rahul Gandhi in Odisha for Alleged ‘Anti-National’ Statements

