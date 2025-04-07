Fake UK Doctor Arrested In Prayagraj After 7 Patient Deaths In Madhya Pradesh

Fake doctor arrested from Prayagraj for posing as UK cardiologist in Damoh hospital, linked to 7 patient deaths and fake credentials under Ayushman Bharat scheme.

A man pretending to be a renowned British cardiologist has been arrested in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, after working for over a month at a missionary hospital in Damoh, Madhya Pradesh. The accused, going by the name Dr. N. John Camm, is now suspected of being Narendra Yadav, a local man who allegedly used fake documents to practice medicine.

The arrest comes amid investigations into the deaths of seven patients during his time at Damoh’s Mission Hospital. District officials confirm that at least three deaths occurred under his direct supervision and are being probed for medical negligence.

Fake Degree, Fake Identity, Real Consequences

The man claimed to be an interventionist cardiologist from Klinikum Nürnberg Hospital in Germany, and a member of the UK’s Royal College of Physicians. However, a probe led by District Medical Officer Dr. M.K. Jain found that the medical certificate he submitted carried a registration number not found on the Andhra Pradesh Medical Council’s official website.

Further investigation revealed that Dr. Camm was never registered with the Madhya Pradesh Medical Council, which is mandatory for practicing in the state. As per Jain’s report, this clearly pointed to a fraudulent registration number and unauthorized medical practice.

Caught After Whistleblower Complaint

The police launched an investigation after a written complaint by Deepak Tiwari, a lawyer and head of the Damoh district child welfare committee. Tiwari alleged that the man was a fraud who was posing as the real UK-based cardiologist Dr. A. John Camm, and prescribing costly medicines under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, exploiting patients financially.

Following the probe, Damoh Superintendent of Police Shrut Kirti Somavanshi confirmed that the accused was located and arrested from a rented flat in Prayagraj, where he had been staying for at least a month. He is now being brought back to Damoh for further legal action.

Hospital, Echo Machine, and Missing Paperwork

Mission Hospital, where the accused worked from January 1 to February 13, hired him via a third-party agency registered with the Madhya Pradesh government, identified as IWUS. According to Pushpa Khare, the hospital’s public relations officer, the agreement stated that 50% of his salary would go to the agency, which was also responsible for verifying his documents.

Khare added that the accused abruptly left on February 12, without any formal notice and also took a portable echo machine worth ₹5–7 lakh. After receiving no proper response, the hospital filed a report with the Damoh Kotwali police.

Legal Charges and Wider Investigations

Police have registered a case against the accused under several sections of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including:

Section 318(4) – Cheating

Section 338 – Forgery of important documents

Section 336(3) – Forgery with intent to deceive

Section 340(2) – Use of forged documents

Section 3(5) – Joint criminal liability

Authorities are also looking into the agency’s role in his appointment and the authenticity of the agreement, though no additional details about the agency have been confirmed so far.

Mission Hospital and Its Controversial Past

The hospital is operated by Dr. Ajay Lal, who also ran a Bal Bhawan (children’s home) in Damoh. This facility had earlier come under the scanner of the National Human Rights Commission for allegations involving forced religious conversion of tribal children. Lal was previously booked for human trafficking and conversion, but was later granted bail by the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

