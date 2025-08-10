False And Misleading: Election Commission Fact-Checked Rahul’s Claim Of ‘Voter Theft’, Refutes His Claim

The Election Commission of India on Sunday, August 10, 20205, fact-checked another claim made by Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi over alleged election manipulation, which led to a new confrontation between him and the poll body.

In a post on X, Mr Gandhi wrote, “Vote theft is an attack on the fundamental democratic principle of ‘one person, one vote. A clean voter list is essential for free and fair elections. Our demand from the Election Commission is clear – show transparency and make the digital voter list public, so that the public and political parties can audit it themselves.”

वोट चोरी ‘एक व्यक्ति, एक वोट’ के बुनियादी लोकतांत्रिक सिद्धांत पर हमला है। स्वतंत्र और निष्पक्ष चुनावों के लिए साफ़-सुथरी मतदाता सूची अनिवार्य है। चुनाव आयोग से हमारी मांग साफ़ है – पारदर्शिता दिखाएं और डिजिटल मतदाता सूची सार्वजनिक करें, ताकि जनता और राजनीतिक दल उसका खुद ऑडिट… pic.twitter.com/BIahCz2YBb — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 10, 2025

Responding to Rahul Gandhi’s allegations, the Election Commission has asked Rahul Gandhi to provide relevant documents on which he claimed that several people voted twice in elections.

However, the Election Commission fact-checked his claim, stating that the statements made by Rahul Gandhi are false and misleading.

❌ The statements made are False & Misleading. दिए गए बयान झूठे और भ्रामक हैं। #ECIFactCheck ✅Read in detail in the image attached 👇 संलग्न चित्र में विस्तार से पढ़ें👇 pic.twitter.com/FFBi98NJMb — Election Commission of India (@ECISVEEP) August 10, 2025







The poll body has said that the document shown by Mr Gandhi is not a document issued by the polling officer.

The ECI has now issued a notice to Rahul Gandhi, asking him to provide the relevant documents based on which he made the claim.

On August 7, 2025, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged that the Election Commission of India (ECI) was colluding with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to steal elections, pointing to the Mahadevapura seat in Karnataka. He also alleged that duplicate voters, invalid addresses and bulk voters led to a “vote chori” of more than 1 lakh votes.

Taking a dig at Mr Gandhi, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday, August 9, 2025, asked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to resign on “moral grounds” from the Lok Sabha if he does not believe in the Election Commission, refuting his claim of ‘vote theft’ that he has been attempting to destroy constitutional institutions without evidence.

