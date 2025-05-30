False Campaign! Mamata Banerjee Counters PM Modi’s Remark, Lists Key Developments In Alipurduar

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday hit out at the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing them of spreading false narratives about the lack of development in Alipurduar district.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday hit out at the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing them of spreading false narratives about the lack of development in Alipurduar district. Taking to X, she described the statements made during a BJP campaign in North Bengal as “vicious” and “politically motivated,” aimed solely at undermining the state government’s work for electoral gain.

Ground-Level Development Since 2014

Banerjee underlined that Alipurduar was made Bengal’s 20th district in 2014 with the intent of bringing administration closer to its people. Since then, she said, significant strides have been made across sectors—healthcare, education, infrastructure, and social welfare—benefiting almost every household.

Yesterday a vicious and false campaign was there at Alipurduar in North Bengal from a self-serving and politically motivated point of view for narrow power gains. This was a campaign that attempted to downplay and erase out the significant development works of our government… — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) May 30, 2025 Advertisement · Scroll to continue

A state-of-the-art administrative complex, Dooars Kanya, was built. A Multi Super Speciality Hospital in Falakata, new colleges including Alipurduar University, and wellness centres have sprung up. Roads spanning over 4,200 km and 45 new bridges have also been constructed.

The CM highlighted distribution of more than 37,000 land-related pattas and added that ₹546 crore has been disbursed under the Banglar Bari housing scheme. Drinking water now reaches over two lakh homes through the Jalswapna project.

Social welfare schemes, including Lakshmir Bhandar, Kanyashree, Khadyasathi, Sabuj Sathi, and Swasthya Sathi, have covered lakhs of beneficiaries. The government has also invested in MSME growth and created 38,000 jobs via over 14,000 units.

For tea garden workers, she cited a wage hike to ₹250—the highest in India—along with free rations, aid to closed garden workers, and new crèches for women workers.

Banerjee further listed efforts toward tribal upliftment and cultural recognition of the Rajbanshi and Kamtapuri communities, including new schools, museums, and public holidays in memory of regional icons.

She concluded by asserting her government’s commitment to inclusive development: “We do not divide people based on religion or caste. We stand by the people and work for them always. Jai Bangla.”

Must Read: Rahul To Visit MP, Chandigarh For Sangathan Srijan, To Visit Bihar Again On June 6