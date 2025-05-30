Home
Friday, May 30, 2025
False Campaign! Mamata Banerjee Counters PM Modi’s Remark, Lists Key Developments In Alipurduar

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday hit out at the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing them of spreading false narratives about the lack of development in Alipurduar district.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday hit out at the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing them of spreading false narratives about the lack of development in Alipurduar district. Taking to X, she described the statements made during a BJP campaign in North Bengal as “vicious” and “politically motivated,” aimed solely at undermining the state government’s work for electoral gain.

Ground-Level Development Since 2014

Banerjee underlined that Alipurduar was made Bengal’s 20th district in 2014 with the intent of bringing administration closer to its people. Since then, she said, significant strides have been made across sectors—healthcare, education, infrastructure, and social welfare—benefiting almost every household.

A state-of-the-art administrative complex, Dooars Kanya, was built. A Multi Super Speciality Hospital in Falakata, new colleges including Alipurduar University, and wellness centres have sprung up. Roads spanning over 4,200 km and 45 new bridges have also been constructed.

The CM highlighted distribution of more than 37,000 land-related pattas and added that ₹546 crore has been disbursed under the Banglar Bari housing scheme. Drinking water now reaches over two lakh homes through the Jalswapna project.

Social welfare schemes, including Lakshmir Bhandar, Kanyashree, Khadyasathi, Sabuj Sathi, and Swasthya Sathi, have covered lakhs of beneficiaries. The government has also invested in MSME growth and created 38,000 jobs via over 14,000 units.

For tea garden workers, she cited a wage hike to ₹250—the highest in India—along with free rations, aid to closed garden workers, and new crèches for women workers.

Banerjee further listed efforts toward tribal upliftment and cultural recognition of the Rajbanshi and Kamtapuri communities, including new schools, museums, and public holidays in memory of regional icons.

She concluded by asserting her government’s commitment to inclusive development: “We do not divide people based on religion or caste. We stand by the people and work for them always. Jai Bangla.”

