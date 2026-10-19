False Details In Poll Affidavits: Supreme Court Says Private Citizens Can File Complaints Against Candidates

It has been held by the Supreme Court that private citizens have a right to initiate criminal proceedings against candidates who run in elections on the charge of furnishing false information or withholding information in their election affidavits. Nevertheless, while giving its judgment, the Court affirmed the decision of disallowing the criminal proceeding initiated against the MLA of Karnataka State, Dr. Shailendra Beldale, owing to the documents that rebutted the charge against him.

A bench of Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Sheel Nagu clarified that Section 195(1) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), 1973, does not restrict complaints under Section 125A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, to public servants alone. Section 125A deals with candidates who knowingly provide false information or conceal information in their nomination papers or affidavits.

Supreme Court clarifies who can file complaints against candidates

The Supreme Court held that Section 195(1) of the CrPC does not include offences under Section 125A of the Representation of the People Act. This means a private individual can approach a magistrate with a complaint alleging that a candidate furnished false information in an election affidavit.

The bench observed, “If indeed it were the intention of the legislature that cognizance of any offence relating to furnishing of false information by a candidate in an affidavit with intent of being elected in an election could only be taken if the complainant were a public servant, the same could have been provided by an amendment of Section 195, CrPC.”

Justice Datta, who authored the judgment, noted that Section 125A was introduced in 2002, while Section 195 of the CrPC was amended in 2006. Lawmakers did not include Section 125A among the offences covered by the restriction, and the Court said this omission must be treated as deliberate.

The bench also noted that no provision in any enactment says that a complaint under Section 125A can be filed only by a public servant. It relied on the wording of Section 125A, which prescribes punishment “notwithstanding anything contained in any other law for the time being in force”.

Supreme Court examines complaint against Karnataka MLA

The ruling came in an appeal filed by Rajkumar Madki against a Karnataka High Court order quashing his complaint against Dr Shailendra Beldale, who was elected to the Karnataka Legislative Assembly from the Bidar constituency in 2023.

Madki alleged that Beldale had furnished a false declaration about his residential address in the affidavit submitted with his nomination papers. He filed a complaint under Section 200 of the CrPC before the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate in Bengaluru, alleging an offence under Section 125A of the Representation of the People Act.

The Karnataka High Court had held that Section 195(1) applied and that the complaint could be initiated only by the Election Commission of India or the concerned public servant, rather than a private individual.

Before the Supreme Court, Beldale’s counsel argued that allowing private complaints could encourage frivolous criminal proceedings against elected candidates and undermine the purpose of Section 125A. The counsel also cited an Election Commission press note issued in June 2020, stating that the Commission would examine complaints pointing to serious omissions in candidates’ affidavits and refer them to investigating authorities on a case-by-case basis.

Supreme Court says courts interpret laws, not Election Commission guidelines

Rejecting the High Court’s legal reasoning, the Supreme Court clarified that Election Commission guidelines and press notes do not bind courts when interpreting statutory provisions. “Interpretation of statutes is primarily the task of the courts,” the bench observed.

However, the Court did not restore the criminal proceedings against Beldale. It noted that documents placed on record had prima facie rebutted the allegation about his residential address and that the possibility of conviction appeared remote. Continuing the case would only consume judicial time, it said.

The bench upheld the High Court’s decision to quash Madki’s complaint, but for different reasons. It also clarified that magistrates can deal appropriately with frivolous complaints or proceedings filed to harass elected candidates, depending on the facts and circumstances of each case. The appeal was disposed of on these terms, with both parties directed to bear their own costs.

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