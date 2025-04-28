Family of 72-Year-Old Razia Sultana Appeals For Justice After Deportation Notice, Watch

The family of 72-year-old Razia Sultana is grappling with shock and disbelief after receiving a deportation notice from the Balasore district administration, asking her to leave India and return to Pakistan.

Razia Sultana’s family members, neighbors, and local residents insist that she has no ties with Pakistan. “We have known Razia Sultana for 70 years. Her birth, schooling, marriage, and even her children’s births all happened here. She has nothing and no one in Pakistan,” said a neighbor. Expressing anger and anguish, they questioned, “If they want to take her, then take all of us too. What have they seen in Pakistan that they are ready to take her back?”

VIDEO | Balasore, Odisha: The family of 72-year-old Razia Sultana is in shock after the Balasore district administration issued a notice to her to leave India and return to Pakistan in the wake of the Centre scrapping the long-term VISA following #Pahalgam terror attack.#Odisha… pic.twitter.com/9DJOYHGBb5 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 28, 2025

Razia’s son also made an emotional appeal, stating, “My mother is not Pakistani. She has never even visited Pakistan. All her documents — her school certificates, marriage registration — are from here. I request the government for a proper verification and to give us some relief, as we belong to a middle-class family and my mother’s health is already fragile.”

The family now hopes for a fair review of their case and prays for a humane resolution to their plight.

