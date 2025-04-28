Family of 72-Year-Old Razia Sultana Appeals For Justice After Deportation Notice, Watch

Home
Monday, April 28, 2025
Live Tv
The family of 72-year-old Razia Sultana is grappling with shock and disbelief after receiving a deportation notice from the Balasore district administration, asking her to leave India and return to Pakistan.

The family of 72-year-old Razia Sultana is grappling with shock and disbelief after receiving a deportation notice from the Balasore district administration, asking her to leave India and return to Pakistan. The notice follows the Centre’s decision to revoke long-term visas after the recent Pahalgam terror attack.

Razia Sultana’s family members, neighbors, and local residents insist that she has no ties with Pakistan. “We have known Razia Sultana for 70 years. Her birth, schooling, marriage, and even her children’s births all happened here. She has nothing and no one in Pakistan,” said a neighbor. Expressing anger and anguish, they questioned, “If they want to take her, then take all of us too. What have they seen in Pakistan that they are ready to take her back?”

Razia’s son also made an emotional appeal, stating, “My mother is not Pakistani. She has never even visited Pakistan. All her documents — her school certificates, marriage registration — are from here. I request the government for a proper verification and to give us some relief, as we belong to a middle-class family and my mother’s health is already fragile.”

The family now hopes for a fair review of their case and prays for a humane resolution to their plight.

