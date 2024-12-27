Home
Saturday, December 28, 2024
Family Of Three Found Charred In Chhattisgarh Home; Burnt Gas Cylinder, Lighter Recovered

A tragic fire claimed the lives of Bhagwat Sinha, his wife Tanu, and 3-year-old daughter Bhavya in Rajnandgaon in Chhattisgarh. All three were found dead with their bodies burnt in the locked house, a gas cylinder, and lighter reportedly recovered. The police is investigating the case.

A tragic incident shook Chhattisgarh’s Rajnandgaon district on Friday as a family of three was discovered charred to death in their home. Authorities said the victims have been identified as Bhagwat Sinha (40), his wife Tanu (35), and their 3-year-old daughter Bhavya. The grim discovery was made in Bhanwarmara village under Basantpur police station limits, according to the authorities.

The shocking incident came to the fore around 11 a.m. when Bhagwat’s nephew arrived at the house. Despite repeated knocks on the door, there was no response. Noticing that the door was locked from within, he decided to go in through the rear door. Inside, he saw a horrific scene-the burnt remains of the family were lying in the bedroom. The nephew alarmed the police.

Evidence Raises Questions

In the preliminary investigations, it was found that authorities had discovered a cooking gas cylinder placed just outside the bedroom, with its pipe protruding into the room through an opening near the door, and a stove lighter was retrieved from the crime scene. These details have added depth to the probe, in terms of the sequence of events.

“The back door was found open, which is another crucial point we are investigating. All angles, including accidental fire and foul play, are being examined,” an official stated.

Villagers Share Insights

Neighbors and villagers expressed shock over the incident, stating they were unaware of any disputes involving Bhagwat or his family. Bhagwat, who owned a grocery shop, was known for being cordial with the locals, they added.

The police have launched an in-depth investigation to determine the cause of the fire and the circumstances that led to the deaths. Forensic experts have been called in to assist in uncovering the truth. Authorities assured that all possible angles, including sabotage, accidental fire, or deliberate act, would be thoroughly examined.

