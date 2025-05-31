Farewell To India’s Tiger Man: Valmik Thapar Passes Away At 73

Known as the ‘Tiger Man of India’, Thapar dedicated over four decades to protecting tigers and natural habitats, leaving behind a powerful legacy in conservation.

Valmik Thapar, India’s most prominent tiger conservationist and a prolific author, passed away on Saturday morning at his residence on Kautilya Marg in Delhi. He was 73 and had been battling cancer.

Known as the ‘Tiger Man of India’, Thapar dedicated over four decades of his life to wildlife preservation, particularly focusing on India’s national animal the tiger. His deep association with the Ranthambhore Tiger Reserve and his relentless advocacy for protecting tiger habitats made him a towering figure in India’s environmental movement.

Thapar served on more than 150 central and state government panels, including the National Board for Wildlife and the 2005 Tiger Task Force formed by the UPA government after tigers vanished from Sariska Tiger Reserve. Though the final report of the task force promoted human-wildlife coexistence, Thapar submitted a strong dissent, stressing the need for exclusive, inviolate habitats to ensure the survival of tigers.

He co-founded the Ranthambhore Foundation in 1988, promoting community-based conservation, and was a leading voice against poaching and habitat degradation. He championed a balanced approach to eco-tourism, advocating that responsible tourism could support both wildlife and local livelihoods.

Thapar’s work extended beyond field conservation. He authored or edited more than 30 books, including Land of the Tiger, Tiger Fire, The Secret Life of Tigers, and Living with Tigers. He also appeared in and co-produced several acclaimed wildlife documentaries for the BBC and National Geographic. Most recently, in 2024, he was featured in My Tiger Family, marking 50 years of observing wild tigers in Ranthambhore.

Valmik Thapar, a legendary figure in the world of conservation over the past four decades – especially tigers – has just passed away. It is a great loss. Today’s Ranthambore, particularly, is a testimony to his deep commitment and indefatigable zeal. He was uncommonly… pic.twitter.com/6TP60wMleo — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) May 31, 2025

Tributes poured in from across the conservation and political spectrum. Congress leader and former environment minister Jairam Ramesh wrote on X, “Valmik Thapar, a legendary figure in the world of conservation especially tigers has just passed away. It is a great loss. Today’s Ranthambhore is a testimony to his deep commitment and indefatigable zeal.”

Koustubh Sharma, Conservation Science Director at Snow Leopard Trust, recalled how Thapar’s early presentation on tiger conservation inspired him as a school student: “That day, he ignited something in me which never faded.”

Intellectual circles

Thapar came from a family deeply rooted in India’s intellectual and artistic circles. His father was renowned journalist Romesh Thapar; his aunt is noted historian Romila Thapar; and his cousin, journalist Karan Thapar. He was married to theatre personality Sanjana Kapoor, daughter of actor Shashi Kapoor, and is survived by their son.

Thapar was mentored by Fateh Singh Rathore, a pioneering figure in Indian conservation and a key architect of Project Tiger. Throughout his life, Thapar remained firm in his belief that tiger conservation could only succeed through cooperation between scientists, local communities, forest officials, policymakers, and the media.

Valmik Thapar’s death marks the end of an era in India’s conservation movement, but his legacy in books, protected forests, and inspired generations will continue to roar.

