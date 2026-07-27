Faridabad-Noida-Ghaziabad Expressway: When Will It Be Completed? Check Route, Cost, Length, Key Features and More

The much-awaited Faridabad-Noida-Ghaziabad expressway will be completed soon. All these people who live or work in these places are excited about the construction of this expressway because it will save them 40 minutes. This has been pending for quite a long time now, and people are getting impatient due to the delay. Officials said this expressway will improve connectivity in these three districts of Delhi NCR and will be completed soon.

What is Faridabad Noida Ghaziabad Expressway?

Faridabad-Noida-Ghaziabad Expressway is a 6-lane expressway which is 56 km long. It is supposed to improve connectivity in the Delhi-NCR region between Faridabad, Noida and Ghaziabad districts. Once completed, this expressway will ease traffic at Inner Noida, Greater Noida Expressway and Kalindi Kunj border.

When Will Faridabad-Noida-Ghaziabad Expressway Be Completed?

The Chief Minister of Haryana, Nayab Singh Saini, recently stated that construction of the FNG Expressway will be completed soon. Saini said the land acquisition issues are delaying the completion of the construction. The FNG Expressway was supposed to be completed by early 2027. The Chief Minister also informed that the process of land acquisition has been taken up partially and the directions for the same have already been issued to the concerned authorities.

What is the Route Map of FNG Expressway?

The Faridabad-Noida-Ghaziabad Expressway will start from Haryana near Greater Faridabad city and will connect with Faridabad Bypass and Delhi-Mumbai Expressway before reaching sectors like 121, 122, 140, 150 and 168 to reach Noida. Besides, the expressway will connect with the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway in Ghaziabad and will join the National Highway 34 and Delhi-Meerut Expressway at Rahul Vihar.

What are the Key Features of FNG Expressway?

This FNG Expressway will be 56 kilometres long, starting with six lanes and with the provision of widening the number of lanes to eight in the future due to increasing traffic requirements. This expressway is expected to cost around Rs 633 crores and is expected to be completed by 2027. After its completion, this expressway will ensure easy connectivity of Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater Noida, and Faridabad regions.

To ensure continuous flow of traffic on the road, multi-level interchanges and flyovers will be provided at important junctions. The expressway has been designed with a wide median that segregates the opposing-direction vehicles. The expressway also features a state-of-the-art drainage system that would help avoid flooding during rain. In addition to these factors, there are several safety features provided in the expressway, such as guardrails, emergency call boxes, etc.

Travel Time Reduced to 30 Minutes from Faridabad to Noida