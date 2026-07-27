LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > India News > Faridabad-Noida-Ghaziabad Expressway: When Will It Be Completed? Check Route, Cost, Length, Key Features and More

Faridabad-Noida-Ghaziabad Expressway: When Will It Be Completed? Check Route, Cost, Length, Key Features and More

The 56-km Faridabad–Noida–Ghaziabad (FNG) Expressway is set to transform travel across Delhi-NCR by providing seamless, high-speed connectivity between three major cities.

Faridabad-Noida-Ghaziabad Expressway: When Will It Be Completed? Check Route, Cost, Length, Key Features and More

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Mon 2026-07-27 14:00 IST

The much-awaited Faridabad-Noida-Ghaziabad expressway will be completed soon. All these people who live or work in these places are excited about the construction of this expressway because it will save them 40 minutes. This has been pending for quite a long time now, and people are getting impatient due to the delay. Officials said this expressway will improve connectivity in these three districts of Delhi NCR and will be completed soon.
 

What is Faridabad Noida Ghaziabad Expressway?

Faridabad-Noida-Ghaziabad Expressway is a 6-lane expressway which is 56 km long. It is supposed to improve connectivity in the Delhi-NCR region between Faridabad, Noida and Ghaziabad districts. Once completed, this expressway will ease traffic at Inner Noida, Greater Noida Expressway and Kalindi Kunj border.
 

When Will Faridabad-Noida-Ghaziabad Expressway Be Completed?

The Chief Minister of Haryana, Nayab Singh Saini, recently stated that construction of the FNG Expressway will be completed soon. Saini said the land acquisition issues are delaying the completion of the construction. The FNG Expressway was supposed to be completed by early 2027. The Chief Minister also informed that the process of land acquisition has been taken up partially and the directions for the same have already been issued to the concerned authorities.
 

What is the Route Map of FNG Expressway?

The Faridabad-Noida-Ghaziabad Expressway will start from Haryana near Greater Faridabad city and will connect with Faridabad Bypass and Delhi-Mumbai Expressway before reaching sectors like 121, 122, 140, 150 and 168 to reach Noida. Besides, the expressway will connect with the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway in Ghaziabad and will join the National Highway 34 and Delhi-Meerut Expressway at Rahul Vihar.
 

What are the Key Features of FNG Expressway?

This FNG Expressway will be 56 kilometres long, starting with six lanes and with the provision of widening the number of lanes to eight in the future due to increasing traffic requirements. This expressway is expected to cost around Rs 633 crores and is expected to be completed by 2027. After its completion, this expressway will ensure easy connectivity of Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater Noida, and Faridabad regions.
 
To ensure continuous flow of traffic on the road, multi-level interchanges and flyovers will be provided at important junctions.  The expressway has been designed with a wide median that segregates the opposing-direction vehicles. The expressway also features a state-of-the-art drainage system that would help avoid flooding during rain. In addition to these factors, there are several safety features provided in the expressway, such as guardrails, emergency call boxes, etc.
 

Travel Time Reduced to 30 Minutes from Faridabad to Noida

As the name suggests, this expressway will reduce the travel time from Faridabad to Noida/Ghaziabad down to just 30 minutes when this expressway starts functioning, while at present it takes more than two hours for this commute.
You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Faridabad-Noida-Ghaziabad Expressway: When Will It Be Completed? Check Route, Cost, Length, Key Features and More
Tags: Expressway

RELATED News

What Is E20 Janta Party? Why Is It Demanding Nitin Gadkari’s Resignation?

What Did CRPF Find In Its CJP Protest Review? 7 Pellet Rounds, 5 Protesters Hit

Broken Rib, Sprained Neck: Raunaq Rajani Alleges Mumbai Police Brutality to His Wife During Protest, Shares Video Evidence

Anti-Cheating Bill 2026 In Lok Sabha: What Changes For Students, Exam Bodies And Service Providers?

Youth Leader Samrat Bhau Begins Distribution of 15,000 Relief Kits to Flood Victims

LATEST NEWS

What Is A Sandfly? How It Spreads Chandipura Virus, Symptoms, And Ways To Protect Yourself

BJP Office Attacked With Petrol Bomb In Punjab’s Sangrur, Cops Examine CCTV Footage

Faridabad-Noida-Ghaziabad Expressway: When Will It Be Completed? Check Route, Cost, Length, Key Features and More

Gianni Infantino’s 106,000km World Cup Journey Draws Criticism Over FIFA’s Green Commitments

The Traitors Season 2 Release Date Out: Karan Johar Returns As Host, Mallika Sherawat And Munawar Faruqui Join Cast

IDFC First Bank Shares Hit 52-Week High After Record Q1 Profit; Here’s Why Stock Jumped Today

Nepal vs Namibia Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch NEP vs NAM, ICC CWC League 2?

Why Is Karyna Shuliak In The News? Her Connection To Jeffrey Epstein Explained

Dhanush To Enter Politics? Actor’s Call For Fan-Led Welfare Activities Sparks Fresh Speculation

Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 5 (27 July) India Schedule: Full Fixtures, Medal Events, India Timings & Live Streaming Details

Faridabad-Noida-Ghaziabad Expressway: When Will It Be Completed? Check Route, Cost, Length, Key Features and More

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Faridabad-Noida-Ghaziabad Expressway: When Will It Be Completed? Check Route, Cost, Length, Key Features and More

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Faridabad-Noida-Ghaziabad Expressway: When Will It Be Completed? Check Route, Cost, Length, Key Features and More
Faridabad-Noida-Ghaziabad Expressway: When Will It Be Completed? Check Route, Cost, Length, Key Features and More
Faridabad-Noida-Ghaziabad Expressway: When Will It Be Completed? Check Route, Cost, Length, Key Features and More
Faridabad-Noida-Ghaziabad Expressway: When Will It Be Completed? Check Route, Cost, Length, Key Features and More

QUICK LINKS