Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, May 5, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Farmers’ Pain Relief is My Duty: Vice President Dhankhar’s Assurance

Farmers’ Pain Relief is My Duty: Vice President Dhankhar’s Assurance

The event was also attended by Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, and other prominent figures.

Farmers’ Pain Relief is My Duty: Vice President Dhankhar’s Assurance

Farmers' Pain Relief is My Duty: Vice President Dhankhar's Assurance


Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday affirmed his deep commitment to the agricultural community, emphasizing that addressing the struggles of farmers is a personal and national priority.

While speaking to students at the Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Agricultural University in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, Dhankhar expressed a heartfelt message.

Understanding the Unspoken Pain of Farmers

“I know that sometimes one must keep certain matters of the heart unspoken. There are challenges that, due to systemic reasons or other factors, are often left undiscussed. But when it comes to farmers, I do not follow that norm. Be it the pain of farmers or paths to improve their lives–suggesting them is my foremost duty, and sharing their concerns with you is essential.”

He referred to a previous address in Mumbai where he had emphasized compassion and fairness towards farmers.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“Keeping this in mind, I had once said at an event organized by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research in Mumbai–‘It is our duty to embrace the farmer.’ We must never deceive the farmer under any circumstances. The pain of the farmer should not have to be explained by the farmer–we must be able to sense it ourselves. We must be extremely sensitive toward the welfare of farmers, and that is when I emphasized–we must engage in dialogue with them.”

The Vice President commended the government’s current approach toward open dialogue with farmers.

“The most essential element of a democracy is expression and dialogue, which our Vedas refer to as Anantavad (endless discussion). But in the case of farmers, any negligence or diplomacy in communication is unacceptable.”

Support Must Reflect Economic Realities

Expressing satisfaction with the efforts of Madhya Pradesh’s leadership, Dhankhar said:

“I am very pleased that your former Chief Minister and current Agriculture Minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, is handling this wonderfully. He has sensed the pain of the farmers and initiated an ongoing dialogue. I have no doubt in my mind now that discussions with farmers will continue, and farmers will come to understand the excellent and positive policies of the Government of India–something that has never happened before.”

He called for farmer subsidies to be adjusted in line with inflation, stating:

“Farmers receive indirect assistance, which we refer to as subsidies. But the first point is that any support given to farmers must be linked to inflation. The Rs 6,000 given per year–it remains the same today. Any economist will tell you that the purchasing power of Rs 6,000 when it was introduced is no longer the same. The Prime Minister has factored in inflation when revising the salaries of legislators and MPs, so why not when supporting farmers? Assistance provided to farmers must also account for inflation.”

Highlighting the need for efficiency in how subsidies reach farmers, he advocated for direct transfers.

“In the United States, all aid provided to farmers is given directly, not through intermediaries. Just like we have the PM-KISAN scheme in India, the Indian government also spends heavily on fertilizer subsidies. It is now a matter for both reflection and research–if the same money were transferred directly to farmers, then each farmer household in India could receive at least Rs 30,000 per year. This amount must be given directly to them. Currently, when the government provides fertilizer subsidies, the farmer does not truly feel their impact. We must ensure direct transfer of subsidies to farmers.”

From Producer to Agripreneur: Changing the Game for Farmers

Dhankhar stressed the need for farmers to take on entrepreneurial roles within the agricultural value chain.

“A farmer’s life can only change when the farmer becomes prosperous. The children of farming families must enter new fields of work related to agriculture. Today, the largest business in the country is agricultural trade. Just look at the enormous scale of agricultural marketing–there are mandis, there are middlemen. Financially, it is an astronomical figure. But is the farmer a stakeholder in this? No. The farmer has been reduced to being just a producer. We must change this mindset. Producing and selling immediately is not a prudent decision.”

He urged farmers to actively participate in marketing and value addition processes.

“I appeal to you–please transform the farmer from being a mere producer to becoming an Agripreneur–an agriculture entrepreneur. That’s what I call an Agripreneur. When the farmer takes part in the trade and sale of their produce, they will receive a fair share of the profits. Another point–the foundation of the agro-industrial sector is agricultural produce, but the farmer remains far removed from it. Why? Why shouldn’t the farmer add value to their product? This is something we must reflect upon. Today, the government has adopted highly positive policies… now the farmer must step forward.”

Concluding his address, the Vice President called on students to be part of the change in agriculture.

“You must also work on some of the challenges that farmers face. One major challenge is that of perishable agricultural produce–products that do not have a long shelf life.”

The event was also attended by Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, and other prominent figures.

ALSO READ: Kalaburagi Protests Erupt Over NEET Candidate’s ‘Janeu’ Removal Demand

 

Filed under

farmers protest Jagdeep Dhankhar vice president

Inside Met Gala 2025: The

Met Gala 2025 Bizarre Rules: No Garlic, No Selfies, No Spouses And More
newsx

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Slams Gaurav Gogoi: Visiting Pakistan is a Crime
newsx

BJP Slams Ajay Rai: Pradeep Bhandari Calls Him ‘Pak Deep State Spokesperson’ Over Rafale Remark
Trump says force to annex

Trump Doesn’t Rule Out Use Of Force To Annex Greenland, Says Canada Merger Highly Unlikely...
Trump questions if the Fi

‘I Don’t Know’: Trump Refuses To Commit To Upholding Constitution
newsx

Farmers’ Pain Relief is My Duty: Vice President Dhankhar’s Assurance
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Met Gala 2025 Bizarre Rules: No Garlic, No Selfies, No Spouses And More

Met Gala 2025 Bizarre Rules: No Garlic, No Selfies, No Spouses And More

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Slams Gaurav Gogoi: Visiting Pakistan is a Crime

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Slams Gaurav Gogoi: Visiting Pakistan is a Crime

BJP Slams Ajay Rai: Pradeep Bhandari Calls Him ‘Pak Deep State Spokesperson’ Over Rafale Remark

BJP Slams Ajay Rai: Pradeep Bhandari Calls Him ‘Pak Deep State Spokesperson’ Over Rafale Remark

Trump Doesn’t Rule Out Use Of Force To Annex Greenland, Says Canada Merger Highly Unlikely But Not Off The Table

Trump Doesn’t Rule Out Use Of Force To Annex Greenland, Says Canada Merger Highly Unlikely...

‘I Don’t Know’: Trump Refuses To Commit To Upholding Constitution

‘I Don’t Know’: Trump Refuses To Commit To Upholding Constitution

Entertainment

Met Gala 2025 Bizarre Rules: No Garlic, No Selfies, No Spouses And More

Met Gala 2025 Bizarre Rules: No Garlic, No Selfies, No Spouses And More

Drama Unfolds: Ananya Panday Responds To Babil Khan’s ‘Rude’ Remark With Enigmatic Post

Drama Unfolds: Ananya Panday Responds To Babil Khan’s ‘Rude’ Remark With Enigmatic Post

Actor Ajaz Khan Booked In Rape Case After Woman’s Allegations

Actor Ajaz Khan Booked In Rape Case After Woman’s Allegations

Babil Khan In Tears, Expresses Frustration With Bollywood In Emotional Video, Clarifies ‘Misunderstood’ Comments

Babil Khan In Tears, Expresses Frustration With Bollywood In Emotional Video, Clarifies ‘Misunderstood’ Comments

Brazilian Police Foil Bomb Plot Targeting Lady Gaga Concert, Arrest Two In Rio

Brazilian Police Foil Bomb Plot Targeting Lady Gaga Concert, Arrest Two In Rio

Lifestyle

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media