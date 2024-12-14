Farmers Resume ‘Delhi Chalo’ Protest March Today, Internet Suspended In Ambala

A group of 101 farmers resumed their Delhi Chalo march from Haryana's Shambhu border on Saturday, intensifying the ongoing 307-day protest. Farmers demand legal MSP guarantees, debt waivers, pensions, and justice for Lakhimpur Kheri victims.

A group of 101 farmers, led by Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) leader Sarwan Singh Pandher, resumed their march to Delhi from Haryana’s Shambhu border on Saturday. This marks the 307th day of the farmers’ protests, which continue to garner national attention.

Pandher accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan of avoiding dialogue with the protesting farmers. “The government is attempting to suppress the movement, but we aim to show how collective citizen efforts can bring about changes in the nation’s governance,” Pandher stated.

Key Farmer Demands

The farmers’ demands include:

A legal guarantee for Minimum Support Prices (MSP) on crops.

Debt waivers for farmers and laborers.

A pension scheme for farmers and farm workers.

A freeze on electricity tariff hikes.

Withdrawal of police cases against protestors.

Justice for the victims of the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

Protestors have intensified efforts by blocking roads at Shambhu and Khanauri borders, enduring harsh weather in makeshift camps to sustain their movement.

#WATCH | Visuals from the Haryana-Punjab Shambhu Border where the farmers are protesting over various demands. According to farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher, a ‘Jattha’ of 101 farmers will march towards Delhi today at 12 noon. pic.twitter.com/Tfb1F8dSqE — ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2024

Supreme Court Intervenes to Aid Fasting Farmer Leader

The Supreme Court has intervened to ensure medical assistance for Jagjit Singh Dallewal, a key leader of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, who has been on a hunger strike since November 26 at the Khanauri border. A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan urged direct dialogue with Dallewal, emphasizing that “his life is more precious than any agitation.”

Heavy Security and Internet Suspension

In anticipation of potential disruptions, the Haryana government has deployed heavy security at border areas. Additionally, internet and SMS services were suspended in 12 villages in Ambala, effective from 6 a.m. on December 14 to 11:59 p.m. on December 17.

The affected villages include Dangdehri, Lehgarh, Manakpur, Dadiyana, Bari Ghel, Choti Ghel, Lharsa, Kalu Majra, Devi Nagar, Saddopur, Sultanpur, and Kakru. According to an official statement, the suspension aims to curb misinformation and prevent mobilization of agitators.

The order highlights concerns about public unrest, damage to property, and potential violence. “The measures are necessary to maintain public peace and prevent the spread of rumors via platforms like WhatsApp, Facebook, and Twitter,” it stated.

Nationwide Implications

Farmers emphasize the nationwide significance of their protest, urging citizens to support their movement. Pandher reiterated that the protests aim to protect the rights of farmers and ensure accountability in the government’s policies.

With increasing tensions and government measures to suppress the protests, the outcome of this movement remains critical for the future of Indian agriculture and policymaking.

