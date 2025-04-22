In his latest book, The Chief Minister and the Spy, former R&AW chief AS Dulat offers an intimate tribute to his decades-long friendship with Farooq Abdullah—one forged in trust, tested by betrayal. But a single, emotionally charged line in the book has reignited controversy over Kashmir’s most sensitive wound: the abrogation of Article 370.

In his latest book, The Chief Minister and the Spy, Amarjit Singh Dulat, former chief of the Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) and ex-adviser on Kashmir in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), delves into his 37-year friendship with former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah. The book, which Dulat describes as a tribute to Abdullah, has sparked controversy over a single paragraph—misinterpreted, according to the author—where Abdullah allegedly suggested the National Conference could have helped pass the abrogation of Article 370 in the legislative assembly.

The Controversial Paragraph

The contentious passage recounts a meeting between Dulat and Abdullah in February 2020, months after the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status. Abdullah, Dulat writes, was a “broken man,” distraught over the detention of his family, including his son Omar Abdullah, daughter Safia, and sister Suraiya.

“He told me, ‘We’ve been Indians. My father was an Indian, I’m an Indian, my children are Indian. But now my grandchildren are asking me, ‘What kind of Indians are we?’” Dulat quotes Abdullah as saying. The former CM reportedly asked, “Why were we not taken into confidence?” and speculated, “Maybe we could have helped.”

Media reports seized on the latter line, suggesting Abdullah was open to supporting the abrogation—a claim Dulat vehemently denies.

“Mischievous Misrepresentation”

“Somebody picked out this one sentence only to create mischief,” Dulat told NewsX in an interview. “Farooq was shattered by the abrogation. What hurt him more was the humiliation—his family’s arrest despite their unwavering commitment to India”.

He clarified that Abdullah’s “maybe” was an emotional outburst, not an endorsement. “When we talk, we say many things. It doesn’t mean he supported the move.”

Dulat also pointed out that Abdullah and his son Omar had met Prime Minister Modi just two days before the abrogation—and were given no hint of what was coming. “They were blindsided,” he said. “That betrayal stung more than the policy itself.”

A Friendship Beyond Politics

Dulat’s book paints Abdullah as “Kashmir’s ultimate nationalist,” a leader Delhi failed to utilize. “Farooq should have been foreign minister,” Dulat said, recalling how Abdullah once disarmed Pervez Musharraf at a banquet with his charm. “He was wasted in roles like renewable energy minister under UPA-2.”

The author also addresses the strained father-son dynamic between Farooq and Omar Abdullah, particularly during Omar’s tenure as CM. “Farooq wanted Omar to apprentice under him, but Delhi rushed Omar’s elevation in 2002,” Dulat revealed. Despite early friction, Farooq has since become “protective and proud” of his son, whom he now sees as Kashmir’s rising leader.

“Today, he doesn’t just love Omar; he glorifies him. He sees the sun rising in Omar, and he’s happy to let it shine.”

Delhi’s “Lost Opportunities”

Dulat argues that successive central governments, barring Rajiv Gandhi’s, misread Abdullah. “Even Modi had a chance to engage him post-370, but the Bharat Jodo Yatra cemented Farooq’s alignment with Rahul Gandhi and the Congress.” *

Abdullah’s loyalty to the Congress, Dulat notes, stems from his father Sheikh Abdullah’s advice, “Stay with the Congress—its DNA is secular.” Though pragmatic enough to work with the BJP, his heart remains with the Gandhis. “He once called me, emotional after Rahul hugged him publicly,” Dulat shared.

The India Alliance and Farooq’s Role

With the opposition’s India Alliance seeking a unifying figure, Dulat believes Abdullah fits the bill. “He’s among India’s tallest leaders—respected, secular, and a bridge between Kashmir and Delhi.”

Dulat regrets that the book’s nuanced portrayal of Abdullah—as a patriot betrayed by Delhi—has been reduced to a political soundbite. “If Farooq reads it, he’ll see it’s written with affection, not malice.”

