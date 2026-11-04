Fast Track Special Courts For Rape, POCSO Cases Get Five Years’ Extension

The Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved the continuation of the of Fast Track Special Courts, including exclusive POCSO Courts, for five more years. The scheme has a total financial outlay of Rs 3,788.04 crore. The centre’s share in this scheme will be funded from the Nirbhaya Fund.

The major features of the approved scheme include the provision of operationalisation of 850 Fast Track Special Courts (FTSCs), including exclusive POCSO Courts, across various participating States/Union Territories.

The scheme also has the provision of dedicated Judicial Officer, Special Public Prosecutor and 6 support staff to facilitate expeditious disposal of pending cases relating to rape and offences under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

It also has the provision of financial assistance to participating States/UTs for meeting the operational expenditure of FTSCs, in accordance with the Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS) funding pattern.

Major impact of the scheme

Among the major impacts of the scheme is providing speedy justice by ensuring faster trials, reducing the number of pending cases of rape and POCSO cases.

The scheme also encourages establishment of Vulnerable Witness Deposition Centres (VWDCs) and child-friendly court spaces to facilitate victim testimonies without causing further distress.

By prioritizing cases involving vulnerable groups (women and children), the scheme intends to reduce inequalities in access to justice. The Scheme shall be implemented by the Department of Justice in coordination with the respective State Governments and UT Administrations.

This scheme was launched in 2019 to ensure speedy disposal of rape and POCSO cases through dedicated courts. The scheme has since been extended on multiple occasions to ensure the continued functioning of these specialised courts and strengthen the judicial response to cases involving sexual offences against women and children.