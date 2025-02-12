Home
Wednesday, February 12, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Fatehpur: Four Dead, 10 Injured After Praygaraj-Based Mini-Bus Collides With Tractor

The minibus was carrying 21 passengers, some of whom were en route to attend the Maha Kumbh, a significant religious event in India.

Fatehpur: Four Dead, 10 Injured After Praygaraj-Based Mini-Bus Collides With Tractor


A devastating road accident occurred in Uttar Pradesh’s Fatehpur district on Wednesday, resulting in the death of four people and leaving at least 10 others injured. The accident involved a minibus bound for Prayagraj, which collided with a tractor-trailer near the Buxur turn in the district’s Kalyanpur area. The mini-bus was carrying 21 passengers, some of whom were en route to attend the Maha Kumbh, a significant religious event in India.

According to police reports, the crash took place when the minibus rammed into the tractor-trailer, causing severe damage. Three individuals, including two pilgrims and the driver, died on the spot. The deceased were identified as 27-year-old Vivek Singh, the driver of the minibus, and pilgrims Prem Kant Jha (55), Digambar Jha (52), and Vimal Chandra Jhan (50), all residents of New Delhi. The authorities acted swiftly after being alerted, rescuing the remaining passengers and providing medical assistance to the injured.

The police reached the scene promptly and rushed the injured passengers to nearby hospitals. Fatehpur Superintendent of Police (SP) Dhawal Jaiswal confirmed that a case has been filed, and both the minibus and the tractor-trailer were seized. The authorities are investigating the cause of the crash and have sent the bodies for post-mortem examination.

The pilgrims, who had been traveling to the Maha Kumbh, had hoped to participate in the sacred event, but their journey turned into a nightmare. The authorities have assured that they are looking into all possible causes of the accident, including the road conditions and the possible involvement of any mechanical failures or driver negligence.

Filed under

fatehpur Mahakumbh 2025 prayagraj road accident

