Father And Minor Daughter Among Three Killed in Horrific Truck Crash On Pune-Mumbai Highway; 12 Others Injured

Monday, April 21, 2025
Live Tv
A tragic road accident on the old Pune-Mumbai highway near Lonavla claimed three lives, including a young girl and her father, and left 12 others injured late Sunday night. The horrifying crash happened around 10:20 pm near Battery Hill in the Bor Ghat area, a stretch known for its steep slopes and sharp turns.

A tragic road accident on the old Pune-Mumbai highway near Lonavla claimed three lives, including a young girl and her father, and left 12 others injured late Sunday night. The horrifying crash happened around 10:20 pm near Battery Hill in the Bor Ghat area, a stretch known for its steep slopes and sharp turns.

Police said a truck traveling from Pune to Mumbai lost control, apparently due to brake failure while coming downhill. The truck then rammed into five other vehicles, leaving a trail of destruction behind.

Victims Identified as Pune Residents

“A 10-year-old girl and her father, who were travelling in a car, and another person died in the accident,” said Suhas Jagtap, senior inspector at Lonavla police station.

The deceased were later identified by Pune Rural Police as Nilesh Sanjay Lagad (40) and his daughter Shravya (10). They were residents of Shukrawar Peth in Pune and were returning from Alibag when the accident happened.

According to the police, the truck first hit an Innova on the same route, then collided with an Ertiga, a Tata Punch, and an auto-rickshaw heading in the opposite direction toward Pune. The crash ended with the truck slamming into roadside railings.

Crushed Inside the Car

The impact of the crash was so intense that Lagad’s car was dragged several meters, and both he and his daughter were crushed inside the vehicle.

“The impact was so forceful that Lagad and his daughter were crushed inside the car, causing their death,” said a police official familiar with the investigation.

Injured Rushed to Hospital

Twelve others sustained injuries in the crash and were taken to a nearby hospital with help from local villagers who rushed to the spot soon after hearing the noise. All injured victims are currently undergoing treatment.

Police did not release the names of the other injured individuals but confirmed that none of them are in critical condition as of now.

Police Begin Investigation, FIR Filed

A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered at the Lonavla City Police Station. Authorities also confirmed that the wrecked vehicles were cleared from the highway to restore traffic movement.

“Further investigation is ongoing,” the police added.

The incident has once again raised questions about the safety of heavy vehicles on steep ghats and whether regular brake checks and stricter regulations are being enforced for trucks that frequently use these routes.

