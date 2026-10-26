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Home > India News > Father and Son Die in Another Delhi Building Collapse in Harsh Vihar as Families Allege Slow Rescue Work, Here’s What Happened

Father and Son Die in Another Delhi Building Collapse in Harsh Vihar as Families Allege Slow Rescue Work, Here’s What Happened

Two men, aged 60 and 36, died after slabs of an under-construction building collapsed in Delhi’s Harsh Vihar area. The incident in Milan Garden triggered a major rescue operation involving the NDRF, fire services and police.

Two men die after building slabs collapse in Delhi's Milan Garden (Photo: ANI)
Two men die after building slabs collapse in Delhi's Milan Garden (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Mon 2026-10-26 09:42 IST

Two men, believed to be a father and son, lost their lives after slabs of an under-construction building collapsed in northeast Delhi’s Harsh Vihar area on Sunday evening. The incident took place in Milan Garden, where construction work was underway on the building’s first floor.

The collapse triggered panic in the locality and prompted a major rescue operation. Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Delhi Fire Services, local police, Civil Defence and the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) rushed to the spot.

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The victims, aged 60 and 36, were reportedly working at the building when the structure collapsed. They were trapped under the debris and were later declared dead after being rescued and taken to a hospital.

Delhi Building Collapse: What Happened in Milan Garden?

The Delhi Fire Services and police received information about the collapse at around 7 pm on Sunday. Emergency teams reached the site and began clearing the debris to check for people trapped underneath.

A senior police officer said initial inquiries suggested that two people working at the building might have been trapped. Their family members suspected they were under the rubble because their mobile phones were not reachable.

“During local inquiries, we learnt that two people who were working at the building may be trapped under the rubble. One is a 60-year-old man and the other is 36. Their family members suspect that they are trapped as their mobile phones are not reachable,” the officer said.

NDRF, Fire Services Join Rescue Operation

Rescue teams worked together to remove the debris and assess the situation. Police personnel were also deployed in large numbers to manage the crowd and maintain order around the collapsed building.

The officer said the priority was to clear the rubble and locate anyone who might still be trapped.

“Our main focus is to clear all the debris and, if someone is trapped, rescue them quickly,” he added.

Families Raise Concerns Over Rescue Efforts

As the operation continued, some family members alleged that the rescue work was progressing slowly. They said they were trying to remove debris themselves in the hope of finding their relatives.

Officials continued efforts to clear the rubble safely and establish the circumstances surrounding the collapse. Construction work was reportedly underway on the first floor when the building came down.

The incident raised concerns among residents as emergency teams worked to assess the damage and determine whether anyone else was trapped beneath the debris.

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Father and Son Die in Another Delhi Building Collapse in Harsh Vihar as Families Allege Slow Rescue Work, Here’s What Happened
Tags: breaking-newsBuilding AccidentDelhi Building Collapsedelhi latest newsDelhi NewsHarsh Viharhome-hero-pos-2ndrfRescue Operation

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Father and Son Die in Another Delhi Building Collapse in Harsh Vihar as Families Allege Slow Rescue Work, Here’s What Happened

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Father and Son Die in Another Delhi Building Collapse in Harsh Vihar as Families Allege Slow Rescue Work, Here’s What Happened

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Father and Son Die in Another Delhi Building Collapse in Harsh Vihar as Families Allege Slow Rescue Work, Here’s What Happened
Father and Son Die in Another Delhi Building Collapse in Harsh Vihar as Families Allege Slow Rescue Work, Here’s What Happened
Father and Son Die in Another Delhi Building Collapse in Harsh Vihar as Families Allege Slow Rescue Work, Here’s What Happened
Father and Son Die in Another Delhi Building Collapse in Harsh Vihar as Families Allege Slow Rescue Work, Here’s What Happened
Father and Son Die in Another Delhi Building Collapse in Harsh Vihar as Families Allege Slow Rescue Work, Here’s What Happened

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