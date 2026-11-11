Father Contested Lok Sabha, Assembly Polls, Served As Guwahati Councillor, Yet Daughter Failed To Prove Indian Citizenship; Gauhati HC Explains Why

The Gauhati High Court has ruled that PAN cards and Electoral Photo Identity Cards (EPICs) cannot independently establish Indian citizenship as they are issued on the basis of self-declarations without formal verification. The court dismissed a woman’s plea challenging a Foreigners Tribunal order that declared her a foreigner who had entered India after March 25, 1971. It held that she had failed to establish her relationship with her projected father and grandparents through reliable evidence or prove their continuous residence in Assam as required under the Citizenship Act, 1955.

The Division Bench of Justice Kalyan Rai Surana and Justice Susmita Phukan Khaund observed, “The PAN Card and EPIC are not a proof of citizenship. These are documents that are issued on self-application without any formal enquiry by the Income Tax Department and Election Commission of India. Therefore, unless, the records supplementing the PAN Card and EPIC are proved, the said exhibited documents cannot be accepted as a proof of citizenship of India.”

Why Gauhati High Court rejected the citizenship documents

The petitioner, who claimed to have been born in Assam on April 25, 1977, relied on the 1966 and 1970 voter lists containing the names of her projected grandparents. She also submitted her father’s PAN card and EPIC, her own voter ID, a ration card and an acknowledgement receipt for her NRC application.

She argued that her father was an Indian citizen whose name appeared in electoral records. He had also contested Lok Sabha and Assembly elections and served as an elected councillor of the Guwahati Municipal Corporation. However, the Tribunal found that she had failed to establish her linkage with him and classified her as a person who entered India after March 25, 1971.

Gauhati High Court questions plea of wrong legal advice

Before the High Court, the woman argued that the Tribunal had not properly assessed her documents. She also claimed that her previous lawyer had wrongly advised her that the evidence already submitted was sufficient to establish citizenship. She sought a fresh hearing before the Tribunal to examine additional witnesses, including her parents and other family members.

Rejecting this argument, the Gauhati High Court noted that she had received several opportunities to produce additional evidence but had failed to do so. It termed the claim of wrong legal advice an afterthought intended to fill gaps in her case. The court also pointed out that she had not approached the jurisdictional Bar Council with any complaint of professional incompetence or misconduct against her former lawyer.

Gauhati High Court finds gaps in family linkage evidence

The court rejected her claim that the Tribunal had decided the matter without hearing her. Its order sheet showed that both sides had been heard before the final opinion was pronounced.

The Gauhati High Court also found that the Area Sabha representative’s certificate had not been proved through its author, while the NRC acknowledgement was not supported by the original document. Her ration card and 2018 voter list also failed to establish parental linkage. The court further noted inconsistencies in the projected family history and ages recorded in electoral rolls. Her projected father’s name appeared for the first time in the 1997 voter list, where his age was recorded as 50.

Section 6A requirements examined by Gauhati High Court

Referring to Section 6A(2) of the Citizenship Act, 1955, the court said she had to establish that her projected grandparents and father had continuously resided in Assam. However, there was no evidence proving their continuous residence between 1970 and 1997.

The court further held that her father’s participation in parliamentary and Assembly elections and his tenure as an elected municipal councillor could not, by themselves, prove that she was his daughter.

The Gauhati High Court dismissed the writ petition, upheld the Foreigners Tribunal’s opinion and recalled and revoked the interim bail granted to the petitioner in 2022.

Also Read: Rs 1.62 Lakh Foldable Phone Keeps Developing Faults, Barnala Consumer Commission Orders Refund With 7% Interest – How Much Will Buyer Get?