FBI And US Leaders Extend Strong Support To India After Pahalgam Terror Attack

FBI Director Kash Patel on Sunday expressed condolences to the victims of the recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam and affirmed the “full support” of the United States to the Indian government. Patel stated that the Pahalgam attack reminds the world of the constant threats posed by terrorism. In a post on X, Patel wrote, “The FBI sends our condolences to all the victims of the recent terrorist attack in Kashmir — and will continue offering our full support to the Indian government. This is a reminder of the constant threats our world faces from the evils of terrorism. Pray for those affected. Thank you to the men and women of law enforcement who answer the call in moments like these.”

The FBI sends our condolences to all the victims of the recent terrorist attack in Kashmir — and will continue offering our full support to the Indian government. This is a reminder of the constant threats our world faces from the evils of terrorism. Pray for those affected.… — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) April 26, 2025 Advertisement · Scroll to continue

FBI Director Reiterates Commitment to India

FBI Director Patel acknowledged the bravery of law enforcement officers who responded to the attack and stressed the importance of global cooperation against terrorism. His message reflected the continuing partnership between India and the United States in confronting security challenges.

Before FBI, US President Trump Offers Condolences And Support

Earlier, US President Donald Trump held a telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and offered his condolences for the loss of lives in the Pahalgam attack. Trump strongly condemned the attack and pledged the full support of the United States in bringing the perpetrators to justice. In a post on X, Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, stated, “President Donald Trump @realDonaldTrump @POTUS called PM @narendramodi and conveyed his deepest condolences at the loss of innocent lives in the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. President Trump strongly condemned the terror attack and expressed full support to India to bring to justice the perpetrators of this heinous attack.”

Vice President JD Vance Reaffirms US-India Partnership

US Vice President JD Vance also called Prime Minister Modi and conveyed his deepest condolences. He reiterated that the United States stands firmly with the people of India in this difficult time. Vance expressed readiness to provide any assistance required in the joint fight against terrorism. PM Modi thanked both President Trump and Vice President Vance for their solidarity and support.

India Responds with Diplomatic Measures

Following the attack, the Indian government announced several diplomatic actions, including the closure of the Integrated Check Post at Attari, suspension of the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme for Pakistani nationals, and a reduction of diplomatic staff in High Commissions. India also halted the Indus Waters Treaty, signed in 1960, signaling a strong response.

(With Inputs From ANI)

