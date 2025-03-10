Home
Monday, March 10, 2025
  FBI-Wanted Drug Kingpin Shehnaz Singh Arrested In Punjab

FBI-Wanted Drug Kingpin Shehnaz Singh Arrested In Punjab

Shehnaz Singh, who smuggled cocaine from Colombia into the United States and Canada, was tracked down and detained in Tarn Taran, Punjab.

FBI-Wanted Drug Kingpin Shehnaz Singh Arrested In Punjab


Punjab Police have arrested Shehnaz Singh, alias Shawn Bhinder, an international drug trafficker wanted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) for his role in a transnational narcotics syndicate. Singh, who smuggled cocaine from Colombia into the United States and Canada, was tracked down and detained in Tarn Taran, Punjab.

The arrest follows a major anti-narcotics operation in the United States on February 26, during which four of Singh’s key associates were apprehended. Identified as Amritpal Singh (alias Amrit), Amritpal Singh (alias Cheema), Takdir Singh (alias Romy), Sarbsit Singh (alias Sabi), and Fernando Valladares (alias Franco), the operatives were part of a well-organized drug cartel smuggling large quantities of narcotics.

During the U.S. operation, authorities seized a total of 391 kg of methamphetamine and 109 kg of cocaine, along with four firearms. The successful operation marked a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, preventing a substantial amount of illegal substances from reaching the streets. Law enforcement officials are continuing their investigation to identify and dismantle the network behind the distribution.

Following the bust, Singh fled the U.S. and sought refuge in India, triggering an extensive manhunt by Punjab Police in coordination with international agencies.

Punjab Police’s Swift Action

Confirming the arrest, Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav stated,

“In a major breakthrough, Tarn Taran Police has arrested Shehnaz Singh alias Shawn Bhinder, a transnational drug lord wanted by the FBI. He played a key role in smuggling cocaine from Colombia into the USA and Canada. Punjab Police remains committed to ensuring the state is not a safe haven for criminals.”

The operation was part of Punjab’s “Yudh Nashian Virudh” (War Against Drugs) campaign, launched on February 25, under Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s directive to eradicate the drug menace from the state.

Crackdown on Punjab’s Drug Trade

The arrest of Singh is seen as a landmark success in Punjab’s anti-narcotics drive. Just last month, the Punjab government formed a five-member ministerial committee to oversee the crackdown on drug trafficking, aiming to make the state drug-free within three months.

The government has instructed police forces to strengthen cross-border intelligence sharing with international agencies such as the FBI, the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), and Interpol.

With Singh in custody, discussions are reportedly underway regarding his extradition to the U.S., where he faces multiple charges related to drug smuggling, organized crime, and illegal arms possession.

This high-profile arrest highlights the global scale of drug trafficking networks and the increasing cooperation between Indian and international law enforcement agencies to dismantle them.

